Quiboloy Furious Against Mike Abe Over Resignation Walkout

Pastor Quiboloy Furious vs Mike Abe After Walkout and Resign

Pastor Apollo Carreon Quiboloy expresses fury against broadcaster Mike Abe after he resigned and walkout during his live program.

After announcing his resignation on Sonshine Media Network International’s (SMNI) live program “Usaping Bayan,” the seasoned broadcaster quickly become viral online. During their discussion on President Bongbong Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address (SONA), Mike Abe walkout the room.

Abe shocked the viewers when he abruptly resigned and left his own program after his debate with Quiboloy. It will be recalled that Abe argued with Quiboloy for not mentioning what the current administration will do to put an end to the rebellion and maintain peace and order in the nation, despite the broadcasters agreeing to PBBM’s SONA.

Owner of SMNI, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, is irate, in his program. The so-called appointed son of god claimed that Abe did not treat him with respect and that he was the first to be degraded on television.

“Ako ang una niyang pinahiya sa TV, ako nakikinig lamang. Nakita niyo ba na nangialam ako sa programa ng SMNI? Nakikialam ba ako sa Usaping Bayan,” Quiboloy said.

“Pero pinahiya mo ako sa aking mga opinyon ko, sinalungat mo ako at isa kang correspondent ng SMNI e talagang sasagutin kita publicly, hindi kita babastusin, sasagutin lang kita,” he added.

Quiboloy further emphasized that he is the owner of SMNI and that Abe is simply employed by his media company as a broadcaster. The pastor thinks that the president should use his ability to resolve the nation’s problems, therefore it was also stated that Abe’s viewpoint is incorrect not to rely on PBBM for all issues.

“Public dialog to, natalo ka sa debate binastos mo ako, sariling istasyon ko babastusin mo ako tapos broadcaster ka lang… kahit 15 years ka pa diyan, binagsakan mo ko ng microphone sa sarili kong istasyon.. Magkaka-programa ka ba diyan kung hindi kita pinayagan,” said Quiboloy.

He said that he hoped Abe would act professionally and refrain from simply creating a scene in the middle of the show. Abe has not yet issued a formal comment regarding the dispute he is having with Quiboloy.

