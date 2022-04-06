QuickHR Transforms HR Tech with Singpass Login Quick-HR-Logo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 April 2022 – QuickHR is one of Singapore’s first full-suite HR software providers to allow customers to log in to their Human Resource Management Software (HRMS) using their national digital identity, Singpass.

Users now have the option to access their QuickHR account by scanning a Singpass QR code on QuickHR’s login portal using their trusted Singpass app.

This alternative, fuss-free and highly secure login method will allow customers to quickly access their QuickHR accounts. All while avoiding the inconvenience of remembering multiple credentials like login ID and lengthy passwords.

The HR and payroll software provider says that Singpass Login is used to verify and authenticate customers’ identities with higher assurance during the login process.

The Singpass app ensures easy yet secure logins by requiring the user’s biometrics (fingerprint or face) or a 6-digit passcode on their personal device. It serves as a Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) which provides an additional layer of defence against unauthorised access to user accounts.

Employees and HR administrators can then enjoy direct access to their HR portal to apply/approve leave, submit/approve claims, view itemised payslips, clock in/out attendance and many more.

The award-winning cloud HRMS says it is delighted to be leading the way in incorporating state-of-the-art technology into its HR and payroll solution.

QuickHR’s CEO, Mr. Suki Bajaj, said: “Signing in with Singpass will make it easier and faster for our customers to use our website to access all their HR matters, including payroll, employee self-service, attendance tracking, shift scheduling , and more. Our customers also stand to benefit from the security features implemented by the government for Singpass, especially in the face of increasing cybersecurity threats.”

Singpass provides a convenient and secure platform for users to transact with Government agencies and private sector organisations such as QuickHR. To date, this includes over 700 organisations offering secure access to more than 2,000 digital and online services. For more details about Singpass, visit www.singpass.gov.sg

