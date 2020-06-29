“Quicklook” at Hainan’s Baoting on Douyin

HAIKOU, China, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On June 27, according to Baoting Convergent Media Center, a special program for the Dragon Boat Festival “People Taste, Weekend Shopping” was held in the broadcast room “Quicklook” launched by Xinhua News Agency on Douyin, the popular short video platform in China, to unveil the situation of Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, a tropical rainforest county in Hainan Free Trade Port, to the public for the first time. During the two-hour live-streaming, nearly 90,000 netizens across the country entered the broadcast room to appreciate Baoting’s beautiful and charming scenery, various local specialties and ancient unique folk customs.

Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County is located in the central part of Hainan Province, thus boasting superior natural ecological environment and cultural and tourism resources. Qixianling, as a landmark of Baoting, has unique original natural wonders such as peculiar peaks, hot springs and tropical rainforests.

During the live-streaming, in addition to the charming scenery in Qixianling, Shenyu Island, known as the “Fairyland on Earth”, situated deep in the tropical rain forest, has also left a deep impression on many netizens. It is hailed by many tourists as a good place to escape from busy work and find peace of mind, as there is no hustle and bustle of city life. Whether it is the clear Biyu Lake, the original tropical rainforest, or the freshwater jellyfish known as the “giant panda in the water”, are amazing.

Baoting is also permeated with customs of Li and Miao minority groups. The live-streaming also introduced Binglanggu-Hainan Li & Miao Cultural Heritage Park, which enabled netizens all over the country to appreciate the primitive boat houses of Li nationality, cheerful Hainan Eight Tones performances and ethic song and dance performances of Li and Miao nationality, as well as the live display of the world-class intangible cultural heritage project — Li brocade art and the provincial intangible cultural heritage project — Li rattan art in this session.

In the live broadcast, four famous dishes in Baoting, i.e. pork, chicken, fish, and beef dishes, all made of unique local ingredients, were displayed one after another, making netizens salivate. Baoting also boasts the largest rambutan production base in China. In recent years, local quality gold passion fruit has developed, and even domestic durian and mangosteen have been successfully planted here, which let netizens reacquaint with Baoting.

