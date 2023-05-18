QunaSys Launches “Quantum Algorithm Grand Challenge”: Join the Race to Push NISQ Algorithms to the Next Level

TOKYO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — QunaSys, a quantum computing software company, is excited to invite students, researchers, and anyone learning and researching quantum computation and quantum chemistry worldwide to participate in the Quantum Algorithm Grand Challenge (QAGC).

The challenge began on May 3, 2023, and the final submission deadline is July 31, 2023. The top four individuals or teams will have the opportunity to present their algorithms at the workshop hosted by QunaSys during IEEE Quantum Week 2023, taking place in Seattle, USA from September 17 to 22, 2023. Additionally, the top three individuals or teams will receive cash prizes: USD 10,000 for the first place, USD 5,000 for the second place, and USD 3,000 for the third place.

Contest-based research has successfully driven industrialization in fields like machine learning and robotics. It involves benchmarking real problems and competing for improvements. QAGC provides a quantum algorithm platform that evaluates proposed algorithms based on the same criteria, inspiring researchers worldwide to enhance their algorithms through competition. The ultimate goal is to expedite the industrial implementation of quantum computing.

The challenge problem for QAGC is to calculate the ground energy of the modified Fermi-Hubbard model, which closely resembles molecular problems but with a known exact solution. Using this model enables benchmark beyond classically simulatable size. The evaluation will be based on accuracy, measured by the absolute difference between proposed results and the exact solution. The evaluation system will consist of 8 qubits, and the estimated running time should not exceed 1000 seconds.

QAGC presents a perfect opportunity for quantum computing enthusiasts to showcase their skills and creativity. By participating, you will have the chance to push the boundaries of NISQ algorithms and contribute to the advancement of quantum computing technology. Additionally, you will gain valuable insights from other researchers and developers worldwide while becoming part of the thriving quantum computing community.

Join the race today to take NISQ algorithms to the next level! Register for the Quantum Algorithm Grand Challenge now. To learn more about the challenge and how to participate, visit https://www.qagc.org/ for further information.

Contact

QAGC secretariat: qagc@qunasys.com