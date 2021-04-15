QVC and HSN’s The Big Find International Product Search Returns for Third Year

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — QVC® US and HSN®, leaders in building brands through livestream video storytelling across multiple platforms, today announced the third annual edition of The Big Find®, an international product search to discover entrepreneurs with the next big brand or unique product.



QVC and HSN’s annual international search to discover entrepreneurs with the next big brand or unique product

From April 28 through June 8, entrepreneurs, creators, and inventors with products in apparel, accessories, beauty, culinary, home décor, home innovations, and/or electronics are invited to complete an online application, which includes a video submission highlighting their product and brand story. Selected candidates will be invited to pitch their products by videoconference in August to a judging panel comprised of QVC and HSN merchandising executives, program hosts, and brand founders from established QVC and HSN brands. Brands awarded “Big Tickets” will continue discussions with the QVC and HSN merchandising teams.

“The Big Find has become our flagship program for product discovery, enabling us to assess thousands of entrepreneurs worldwide and introduce dozens of fresh new brands and innovative products to our customers each year,” said Mary Campbell, Chief Merchandising Officer, Qurate Retail Group, and Chief Commerce Officer, QVC US. “Our multiplatform video commerce experience gives entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to share their personal stories with millions of customers and start turning their businesses into nationally beloved brands. We have been so inspired by the Big Find brands we have launched thus far, and we look forward to finding even more products for our customers to love.”

As part of Qurate Retail Group’s commitment to cultivating and promoting diverse, inclusive environments, QVC and HSN are working to double the representation of underrepresented businesses chosen through The Big Find. In 2020, 64 out of the 102 brands selected through the Big Find search self-identified as a woman and/or minority-owned business.

The Big Find was introduced in 2019, with in-person pitch panels in four cities nationwide. In 2020, the program went virtual and received record-breaking interest, with over 2,400 applications from more than 60 countries. Over the last two years, more than 160 brands were chosen to launch on QVC or HSN through The Big Find, including such brands as Mented Cosmetics (beauty); Sassy Jones (accessories); Modzori (footwear) and Truth & Style (apparel). More than 90 Big Find brands are launching throughout 2021 as a result of the 2020 Big Find product search. Brands like Bellasonic (beauty), Chunk Nibbles (culinary), Poppy + Sage (accessories), and Bare Pits (beauty) have already seen success during their QVC and HSN debuts.

“The QVC and HSN platforms have allowed us to bring our brand to life in a way we never thought possible by being able to speak directly to the customer about how underarm care is just as important as skin care and sharing what makes our products so unique and special,” said Mila Shmurak, Founder and Creator of Bare Pits, HSN Clean Beauty brand and Big Find 2020 winner. “We are so grateful to have our dreams come true by being a part of this experience and to now be a part of the QVC and HSN vendor community. We look forward to growing our business together.”

QVC and HSN form one of the world’s largest video commerce platforms, reaching more than 90 million homes in the U.S. (218 million worldwide) via broadcast channels and millions more through over-the-top devices and services, shoppable apps, social media, digital over-the-air networks, mobile apps, and websites.

To learn more about The Big Find, search “The Big Find” on QVC.com and HSN.com.

About QVC® and HSN®

QVC delivers the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry. Along the way, QVC connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC engages millions of shoppers via 12 broadcast networks and multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps, and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube , or LinkedIn .

HSN delivers the thrill of discovery through inspiring the customer’s passions. HSN is a leading interactive and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names to its customers. HSN incorporates entertainment, personalities, and industry experts to provide an entirely unique shopping experience. At HSN, customers find exceptional selections in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two broadcast networks, a website, and multiple streaming services, mobile apps, and social pages. HSN was founded over 40 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter , or follow HSN on Pinterest , YouTube , or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) includes QVC, HSN, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, “Qurate Retail GroupSM“), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being a world leader in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top 10 ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1488057/thebigfind2021.jpg?p=medium600