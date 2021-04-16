R. Kelly’s Federal, Sexual Exploitation Trial Will Commence In August

CONTENT WARNING: The following article discusses sexual abuse

Federal prosecutors have shared that they’re starting the process of having R. Kelly moved to Brooklyn for

his federal trial. The trial, for sexual exploitation of a child, racketeering, bribery, kidnapping, forced labor and enticement will begin Monday, 9th August.

Billboard reports that the disgraced RnB singer and his legal team appeared telephonically for a hearing overnight. U.S. Judge, Ann M. Donnelly confirmed his trial would begin Monday, 9th August.

Questionnaires will be sent out to potential jurors Monday, 26th July.

Speaking to Billboard, Michael Leonard, a lawyer on R. Kelly’s team said, “He’s excited about the possibility of his case to be heard in a fulsome way where witness testimony can be tested and put in the proper context.”

Kelly has been awaiting trial in a Chicago correctional centre. Prosecutors have confirmed they’ve begun the process of moving Kelly to a Brooklyn correctional centre for the trial.

The charges – which include sexual exploitation of a child, racketeering, bribery, kidnapping, forced labor and enticement – involve six different victims.

Prosecutors are alleging Kelly was leading an enterprise of managers, bodyguards, and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex.

The jury will likely hear testimonies from alleged victims. In the court filings they are only identified as “Jane Doe”.

The judge has also confirmed jurors will remain anonymous and “partially sequestered”.

However, Steve Greenberg, another of Kelly’s lawyers told Billboard he’s confident about the case.

R. Kelly is still awaiting another trial in Illinois for separate allegations of sexual abuse.

Last year, three of Kelly’s associates were charged for intimidating and threatening alleged victims.

If you need assistance, 1800 RESPECT – the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service — can be reached on 1800 737 732.

For help or information regarding mental health, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.