“Rabiya Mateo receives sweet birthday message from boyfriend”

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo celebrated her 24th birthday on Saturday, November 14.

On Instagram, her boyfriend, Neil John Fel, shared his sweet birthday message for the beauty queen.

“Happy Birthday Love. I still get so emotional and felt so surreal seeing you achieving all the dreams and harvesting all the blessings you deserve for all the hard work you’ve done since you were young. Being proud is an understatement to what I feel towards your success. You’ve sacrificed so much in life but manages to remain optimistic in whatever situation you’ve faced, I’ve learned so much in life thru you, and I know you’ll use the influence you have to spread kindness and optimism to whoever you’ll meet along the way. Stay Phenomenal my love!!! I LOVE YOU,” he said.

In an October interview, Rabiya revealed that Neil is her first boyfriend, and that they have been dating for six years now.

The two reportedly met in college, while Rabiya was studying to become a physical therapist and Neil was taking up nursing.

“I can make a man stay!” she quipped.

Mateo said her boyfriend has been very supportive of her dreams since the beginning. She also shared a promise she made to him prior to winning the Miss Universe Philippines crown last month.

“He made me promise not to leave him even if I win the Miss Universe Philippines crown. I have a video stating that! He made me do that,” she said, laughing.

In another interview, Rabiya similarly said that she intends to stay committed to her partner with or without the crown.

“We will make sure to work things out. If it’s true love, it will never end,” she said.