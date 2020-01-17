“Rachelle Ann Go and her husband Martin Spies buy a house in London”

Rachelle Ann Go and Martin Spies’ home in London was turned over to them last December.

Rachelle Ann Go and her husband Martin Spies finally have a place to call their own in London. In an interview at the press conference of her “The Homecoming” concert, Rachelle said that it took one year before they were able to find a house to purchase.

“Ako ‘yung nagre-research during the morning. Iyon ‘yung ginawa ko for a year, hanap ng hanap ng bahay tapos kapag may maganda, I will show it to the husband. So when we saw this house, we viewed it on a Sunday sabi niya, ‘This is the one, this is it’,” Rachelle shared.

The singer admitted that looking for a house in London was tough. “Mahirap pala, mahirap bumili doon. It is not easy because of Brexit as well. Ang daming paperworks na kailangan and talagang alam mo ang prayers talaga sobrang powerful. Sobrang bait ni Lord kasi hindi ko naman akalain na makakabili ako ng bahay doon kasi mahirap talaga maghanap and naka-tiyempo talaga kami,” she said.

As for the design of their house, Rachelle relayed that it is a four-bedroom house.

“We really prayed for two-bedroom house pero itong house na ‘to parang four-bedroom, three bedroom and a study room, naka-bonus pa nga eh tapos may garden, which that’s actually [my husband’s] priority kasi he is South African and he loves to grill,” she said.

Rachelle said that they have yet to buy furniture for their new home. The house was turned over to them last December.