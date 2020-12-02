“Rachelle Ann Go flaunts baby bump 25 weeks into pregnancy”

A week after announcing that she’s pregnant with her first child, singer Rachelle Ann Go took to Instagram to show off her baby bump.

A week after announcing that she’s pregnant with her first child, Rachelle Ann Go took to Instagram to show off her baby bump.

The singer, who is now 25 weeks pregnant, posted a photo of herself wearing a black dress.

“Hello December & 25-week bump,” she simply wrote in the caption.

It was last November 21 when Rachelle and her husband, Martin Spies, announced that they are expecting their first child.

The couple made the announcement in their YouTube vlog “New Season in the Spies Family.”

READ: Rachelle Ann Go announces pregnancy: ‘Grateful for this new season’​

“Surprise! It’s finally here! No more hiding secrets (and bumps)! We’re so excited to tell you all about our 2020, which was undoubtedly, and quite literally, a rollercoaster of ups and downs! Martin and I are very happy and excited to share this wonderful new chapter of our lives with you all,” they said.

“Thank you so much for the love and support and I am very excited for what the future holds for our family!” they added.

According to Rachelle, it was last August 10 when she told Martin the news that she is pregnant.

[embedded content]

“We are so grateful for this new season, this new blessing. Oh my gosh I cannot believe I am going to be a momma,” said Rachelle.

“The process of sharing it with the family was amazing and exciting,” added Martin.

The couple has been married for two years now.

They tied the knot in a beach wedding in Boracay on April 18, 2018.