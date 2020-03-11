“Rachelle Ann Go says London home is a dream come true”

Filipina-actress singer Rachelle Ann Go said she still can’t believe that she and her husband, Martin Spies, now have a home to call their own in London.

In her latest Instagram post, the “Hamilton” star recalled having gone through “months and months of confusion and anxiety” while deliberating whether she and her husband should stay in London, move to New York City, or settle down in the Philippines.

“[But] my husband reminded me, ‘Everything will be okay, God is in control…’ After almost a year we found a [home],” she said.

“December 1st, my husband got the keys while I was still in Manila. I got here in London on the 15th of December and as I opened the door, I felt like a kid opening a Christmas present,” she continued.

“I never realized that I will be living in London with a husband. Dreams do come true. God is truly faithful. Most of the time we worry, overthink and panic. But let us be patient, it will all work out in His perfect time. Keep pursuing what you want, you’ll get it! Claim it,” she added.

It was in January when Rachelle first revealed to Push that she and Martin had acquired a place to call their own in London, saying that it took them a year before they were able to find the perfect home.

“Sobrang bait ni Lord kasi hindi ko naman akalain na makakabili ako ng bahay doon kasi mahirap talaga maghanap and naka-tiyempo talaga kami,” she said.

As for the design of their house, Rachelle revealed: “We really prayed for two-bedroom house pero itong house na ‘to parang four-bedroom, three bedroom and a study room, naka-bonus pa nga eh tapos may garden, which that’s actually [my husband’s] priority kasi he is South African and he loves to grill.”

Rachelle and Martin tied the knot in a private beach wedding in Boracay in April 2018, after more than a year of being a couple.