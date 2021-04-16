Radcliffe Cardiology Launches New Title: JAPSC: Journal of Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology on Behalf of the Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology

LONDON, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology and Radcliffe Cardiology are pleased to announce the launch of a new open access title, JAPSC: Journal of Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology.

Launching in 2021, JAPSC will be led by Dr Yeo Khung Keong as Editor-in-Chief and will be the official journal of the Society. This exciting new journal will be a Gold Open Access journal publishing original research, reviews, expert opinion pieces and case reports within cardiovascular disease and aims to provide a forum for cardiovascular research from across the Asia Pacific region.

On behalf of the APSC, Dr Yeo Khung Keong commented, “APSC is delighted to work with Radcliffe to launch the Journal of the Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology. We believe that the Asia Pacific has tremendous potential to generate new research and discoveries in the field of cardiovascular medicine and surgery. Given the great burden of cardiovascular disease across the region, the time is right for a cardiovascular journal that truly represents the needs of its people. We are incredibly excited by this opportunity and look forward to the contributions from our friends and colleagues in the Asia Pacific.”

The APSC President, Dr Jack Tan Wei Chieh, added, “The APSC is excited about the inaugural launch of its dedicated Journal of the Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology, JAPSC. I would like to thank Dr Wael Almahmeed (UAE) for kick-starting this initiative with a personal donation and the strong collaboration with Radcliffe to bring an Asian perspective to cardiovascular science, research and education. We are also privileged to have Dr Yeo Khung Keong (Singapore) lead his editorial team members Dr Junya Ako (Japan), Dr Derek Chew (Australia) and Dr Kyung Woo Park (Korea) in spearheading JAPSC.”

Radcliffe’s Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, David Ramsey, commented, “We are delighted to be able to announce the launch of this title in partnership with the Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology, and we believe that this partnership will strengthen our commitment to facilitating the continuous medical education of specialist and general cardiologists and disseminating knowledge of the field to the wider cardiovascular community through open research.”

