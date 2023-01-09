Radiohead Are Going to “Get Together” Early This Year to Figure Out “What Comes Next”

Radiohead drummer Phil Selway has said the band – who have been largely inactive since their tour for most recent album A Moon Shaped Pool wrapped up in late 2018 – are planning to “get together” in early 2023 to devise next steps.

In a new interview with Spin, Selway touched on Radiohead’s 2021 Kid A Mnesia, an anniversary album compiling 2000’s Kid A and 2001 Amnesiac with a bonus disc, Kid Amnesiae, featuring previously unreleased material. They also released an interactive virtual exhibition.

Kid A Mnesia Exhibition Trailer

[embedded content]

“We’ve been very focused on the whole Kid A/Amnesiac thing, and I think that’s coming to its natural conclusion, going back through the reissue,” Selway said. “We’re going to get together at the start of [2023], and I’m sure we’re going to start looking at other ideas for what comes next. Hail to the Thief — it’s a long time since that record, isn’t it?”

Hail to the Thief, Radiohead’s sixth studio album, arrived in June of 2003, meaning this year will mark its 20th anniversary. A Moon Shaped Pool was released in 2016, and since their tour in support of the album concluded two years later, the band have mostly been involved with other projects.

Last year, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood released their first album with The Smile, a side project also featuring Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. Selway himself is gearing up to release third solo album Strange Dance next month, while guitarist Ed O’Brien released debut solo album Earth as EOB in 2020.

In 2022, O’Brien appeared to indicate Radiohead would not be reuniting to record new music or perform live anytime soon. “There’s no Radiohead at the moment,” he said. “We could do something in a couple years. We might not. But I think what it has to be, it has to be five people going, ‘I really want to do this again with you.’ And I think at the moment, because we’ve done it for so long, we’re all reaching out and having different experiences. And that should be allowed, and that should be encouraged.”

