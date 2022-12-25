This is the Radiologic Technology Board Exam Result December 2022 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Radiologic Technology Licensure Exam (RTLE) at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga on December 21-22, 2022.

PRC Board of Radiologic Technology Chairman Reynaldo Apolonio S. Tisado and members Ma. Jesette B. Canales, Roland P. Conanan, Dr. Orestes P. Monzon, and Bayani C. San Juan administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

EXAM COVERAGE:

Radiologic Physics, Equipment and Maintenance, Radiobiology, Radiation Protection and Quality Assurance

Image Production and Evaluation

Radiographic Procedures and Techniques

Patient Care, Management, Ethics and Jurisprudence, Human Anatomy and Physiology, Medical Terminology

Radiological Sciences

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the RadTech Board Exam Result within 7-8 working days after the last day of the examination.

Aspiring radiologic technologists can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.

REMINDER

The RadTech Board Exam Result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

WHEN IS THE NEXT RADTECH BOARD EXAM?

PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for RadTech Board Exam 2023: