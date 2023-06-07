



This is the Radiologic Technology Board Exam Result June 2023 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Radiologic Technology Licensure Exam at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga on June 6-7, 2023.

PRC Board of Radiologic Technology Chairman Reynaldo Apolonio S. Tisado and members Ma. Jesette B. Canales, Roland P. Conanan, Orestes P. Monzon, and Bayani C. San Juan administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:





Updating …

RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY BOARD EXAM COVERAGE





The Radiologic Technology Board Exam June 2023 covered the following topics:

RADIOLOGIC PHYSICS, EQUIPMENT AND MAINTENANCE, RADIOBIOLOGY, RADIATION PROTECTION AND QUALITY ASSURANCE (Radiologic Physics, Equipment and Maintenance; Radiobiology and Radiation Protection; Quality Assurance and Quality Control)

(Radiologic Physics, Equipment and Maintenance; Radiobiology and Radiation Protection; Quality Assurance and Quality Control) IMAGE PRODUCTION AND EVALUATION (Photochemistry and Film Processing; Fundamentals of Radiography)

(Photochemistry and Film Processing; Fundamentals of Radiography) RADIOGRAPHIC PROCEDURES AND TECHNIQUES (Radiologic Procedures and Positioning; Radiologic Contrast Examination)

(Radiologic Procedures and Positioning; Radiologic Contrast Examination) PATIENT CARE, MANAGEMENT, ETHICS AND JURISPRUDENCE, HUMAN ANATOMY AND PHYSIOLOGY, MEDICAL TERMINOLOGY (Patient Care; Department Administration; Professional Ethics and Jurisprudence; Human Anatomy and Physiology; Medical Terminology)

(Patient Care; Department Administration; Professional Ethics and Jurisprudence; Human Anatomy and Physiology; Medical Terminology) RADIOLOGICAL SCIENCES (Radiographic Pathology; Ultrasonography; CT and MRI; Radiation Therapy; Nuclear Medicine)

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the exam result within 3 working day after the last day of the examination or on June 13, 2023.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target release date without prior notice.

WHEN IS THE NEXT RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY BOARD EXAM?

PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for the next Radiologic Technology Board Exam 2023:

Date of Examination Start of Application Deadline of Application December 11-12, 2023 September 11, 2023 November 13, 2023

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring radiologic technologists are advised to register online through the official website of the PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.