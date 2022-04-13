Radisson brings international beachfront hospitality to Phan Thiet, Vietnam

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Radisson Resort Phan Thiet has opened its doors on Vietnam’s serene southeast coast, introducing an exciting new era of upscale hospitality to this up-and-coming beachfront destination. Located just a short drive from Ho Chi Minh City and Tan Son Nhat International Airport, this 76-key Mediterranean-style resort is set to become a popular choice with Vietnamese and overseas guests alike.



Nestled directly on a secluded stretch of sandy beach, 15 minutes’ drive from the coastal town of Phan Thiet and surrounded by natural and cultural attractions, this brand-new resort is ideally situated for couples, families and friends. Travelers can choose from contemporary rooms, suites and bungalows, all integrated with modern amenities and state-of-the-art technology, including complimentary Wi-Fi. A selection of family units are ideal for visitors who need a little extra space.



Global flavors, local favorites and fresh seafood can be savored at ULIVO, the elegant all-day dining restaurant with indoor and alfresco seating, while Citrino, the pool bar, is the perfect place to chill out and grab light refreshments, with poolside loungers, seafront seating and cozy cabañas. The naturally-lit fitness center is an inviting place to work out, The Spa at Radisson offers soothing Asian-inspired therapies for singles or couples, and the yoga pavilion helps to restore balance to the body and mind.



Children can enjoy endless hours of fun at the playground, the sandy beach provides a spectacular setting for families to stroll and splash together, and all ages can hire bicycles to explore the local countryside, coasts and fishing communities. For deeper discoveries of this intriguing area, the ancient Po Sah Inu Cham Tower, Ta Cu Mountain cable bar, and the iconic Red and White Sand Dunes are just a short drive away.

“With its upscale style and service, our Radisson brand is ideally suited to destinations such as Phan Thiet, which are popular among domestic visitors and have the potential to attract our experience-seeking overseas clientele. We look forward to welcoming guests to this beautiful beachfront retreat, and introducing Radisson’s ‘Simply Delightful’ experiences to many more parts of Vietnam in the coming years, as we ramp up our expansion all over this captivating country,” said Andre de Jong, Vice President, Operations, South East Asia and Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

“It gives me great pleasure to unveil Radisson Resort Phan Thiet. With its stunning setting, just steps from the sandy shore, diverse accommodation and fantastic facilities, all supported by Radisson’s ‘Yes I Can’ service philosophy, this new resort brings truly world-class hospitality to this idyllic part of Vietnam. Whether you’re seeking a short break from the city or an extended seafront vacation, we can cater for every occasion,” added Felipe Gotor, General Manager, Radisson Resort Phan Thiet.

Radisson Resort Phan Thiet becomes Radisson Hotel Group’s third property in Vietnam, joining two upper-upscale beachfront resorts: Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh and Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc. With many more hotels and resorts in the pipeline, including key cities and resort locations, the Group’s international standards of hospitality will be introduced to many more parts of the country in future.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Hotel Phan Thiet is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

ABOUT RADISSON RESORT PHAN THIET

Radisson Resort Phan Thiet is nestled directly on Vietnam’s southeast coast, just 15 minutes from the town of Phan Thiet and a four-hour drive from Ho Chi Minh City and Tan Son Nhat International Airport. This bright and inviting resort offers 76 contemporary rooms, suites and bungalows, including family options and many units with sea views. Facilities includes a restaurant with indoor and alfresco seating, a freeform pool and pool bar, beachside cabañas, a spa, fitness center, yoga pavilion and playground. For more information, please visit www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-resort-phan-thiet.