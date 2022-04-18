Radisson brings international upscale hospitality to dynamic Danang, Vietnam

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of Radisson Hotel Danang, a brand-new international upscale hotel, marking the brand’s debut in this vibrant Vietnamese city.



Radisson Hotel Danang

Perfectly positioned next to My Khe Beach, just 10 minutes’ drive from Danang International Airport and within easy reach of key business and leisure areas, Radisson Hotel Danang features 182 rooms and suites with panoramic views of the city, ocean or peninsula. The seven room categories range from 28m² Deluxe Rooms to 70m² Family Room Ocean View, and the Executive Lounge is an exclusive 20th floor space that promises extra services and all-day refreshments.



Deluxe room Ocean View

Guests can relax at the spa, steam room and fitness center, or swim at one of the highest infinity pools in Danang. Vivid Rooftop Bar & Pool, the dramatic 21st floor rooftop venue, offers conceptual menus for lunch and dinner, refreshing cocktails, and a telescope for stargazing. The Market Place specializes in authentic Vietnamese cuisine, creative fusion flavors and international favorites in a traditional market-style ambiance, and The Lobby Café & Terrace is a casual setting for drinks and snacks.



Rooftop infinity pool

The elegant Cyan Ballroom features 270m² of space supported by state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, set against a stunning backdrop of tropical palms and ocean views. Ideal for destination weddings, events, meetings, and gala dinners, it can comfortably host up to 300 people in a theater style or be flexibly divided into two smaller spaces.

The opening of Radisson Hotel Danang comes just weeks after Vietnam fully reopened its borders to fully-vaccinated international travelers from all around the world.

“I am delighted to welcome guests to Radisson Hotel Danang, introducing an exciting new era of hospitality to this stunning seafront city. This launch sends a welcoming message that Danang is open for business and ready to host visitors from all around the globe. With our delightful accommodation and amenities, just steps from the beach and surrounded by attractions, Radisson Hotel Danang will become one of the city’s most popular places to stay, meet, dine and unwind,” said Remco Vaatstra, General Manager, Radisson Hotel Danang.

“It gives me great pleasure to unveil Radisson Hotel Danang, as we introduce our industry-leading upscale brand to one of Asia’s most dynamic and desirable destinations. Radisson promises ‘Simply Delightful’ stays with a full range of facilities for business and leisure travelers alike. With Vietnam now fully reopen for domestic and international travel, I am confident that this outstanding new hotel will become a compelling choice for guests in Danang,” said Andre de Jong, Vice President, Operations, South East Asia and Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

Radisson Hotel Danang becomes Radisson Hotel Group’s fourth property to open in Vietnam, joining upper-upscale Radisson Blu resorts in Phu Quoc, Cam Ranh and Radisson Hotel Phan Thiet which recently opened. As Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand in the market, its portfolio of brands is set to deliver memorable moments and experiences to many more parts of the country in future.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Hotel Danang is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world’s largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is our international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for our guests, meeting planners, and travel agents at over 550 hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol . The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

ABOUT RADISSON

Radisson is an upscale hotel brand that offers Scandinavian inspired hospitality, which enables guests to find more harmony in their travel experience. With natural surroundings and unexpected delights, Radisson inspires the art of being in the moment. We are committed to helping our guests find the right balance for their stay, removing the discomforts travelling may bring and enabling them to switch off and relax, using our Yes I Can! attitude to ensure satisfaction of every guest. Radisson hotels can be found in suburban and city settings, near airports and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson is part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website. Or connect with Radisson on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL DANANG

Part of the Radisson Hotel Group, Radisson Hotel Danang is perfectly positioned next to My Khe Beach, 15 minutes’ drive from Danang International Airport and close to the city center. This upscale hotel features 182 rooms and suites with views of the city, sea or peninsula plus a spa, steam room, fitness center and rooftop pool. Three F&B outlets include an all-day restaurant, a lobby lounge and a dramatic 21st floor rooftop venue. For corporate travelers and events, the Cyan Ballroom can host up to 300 people and the business center provides professional services.

For more information, please visit www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-da-nang.