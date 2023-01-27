Radisson Hotel Group enters 2023 with strong foundation for growth following signings, openings, and market entrances in 2022

The Group’s expansion in Asia Pacific continues to gain momentum with the launch of new brands

SINGAPORE, Jan, 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Radisson Hotel Group has paved the way for a strong 2023 by strengthening its foothold in Asia Pacific, doubling the number of signings in 2022, celebrating new openings, and announcing market entrances. Last year, growth in priority markets was spearheaded by highly localized strategies which included the establishment of dedicated Business Units with on-the-ground teams to enhance support for the Group’s owners and partners in their time zones and local languages.



Over the course of 2022, the hospitality sector in the Asia Pacific region has grown from strength-to-strength with the region reporting USD$8.4 billion in hotel transactions from Q1 to Q3[1]. The tourism industry has signaled a better-than-expected recovery, with visitor numbers surpassing forecasts with global tourism arrivals poised to rise by 30% in 2023[2] compared to 2022. The World Travel & Tourism Council also predicted that travel revenue would contribute to overall economic growth by 71%. [3]

The APAC region is poised for domestic and international tourism recovery and primed for hospitality development in 2023. With our strategic plans for the region in full swing, Radisson Hotel Group is ready to capture the rebound of travel and realize significant regional growth over the course of the next year. Through our commitment, responsiveness and innovation, combined with the strength of our brands and global platforms, we will be able to support our owners and partners in driving the long-term commercial success of their properties,” commented Ramzy Fenianos, Chief Development Officer, Asia Pacific.

2022 KEY HIGHLIGHTS

South Asia

In 2022, Radisson Hotel Group continued to establish its extensive presence in India with 80% of the new deals signed marking entry to new leisure destinations with flagship properties signed in locations such as Goa, Jim Corbett, Nainital, Palampur, and Kasauli. The Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market. It is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators, with over 150 hotels in operation and development across 60+ locations. Radisson Hotel Group is the largest hotel operator in tier-1 markets like Delhi National Capital Region and has over 50% of its portfolio serving the tier-2 and 3 markets.

New brands and extensions in the Indian market

Radisson Individuals Retreats – Tailored for the Indian market, the new brand extension will encompass a collection of boutique lifestyle retreats offering out-of-the-ordinary experiences to travelers while allowing the owners to retain their distinct identity and benefit from the Group’s cutting-edge technology. Since its launch in April 2022 , the Group has signed three hotels across India and opened its first property, Rakkh Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats in December 2022 . Located in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, the resort is set against the pristine backdrop of the Dhauladhar snow-capped ranges and offers an immersive guest experience built on sustainability and community engagement.

Tailored for the Indian market, the new brand extension will encompass a collection of boutique lifestyle retreats offering out-of-the-ordinary experiences to travelers while allowing the owners to retain their distinct identity and benefit from the Group’s cutting-edge technology. Since its launch in , the Group has signed three hotels across and opened its first property, Rakkh Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats in . Located in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, the resort is set against the pristine backdrop of the Dhauladhar snow-capped ranges and offers an immersive guest experience built on sustainability and community engagement. Park Inn & Suites by Radisson – The launch of a new midscale brand, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, will fuel the Group’s next phase of growth in tier 2 to 5 markets. To facilitate the growth, a strategic partnership has been signed with Ruptub Solutions Private Limited to add 150 hotels over the next decade. The first hotel has been signed in Guruvayur, Kerala, and is slated to open by 2024. Looking ahead, the Group will further expand the Park Inn & Suites by Radisson brand by way of master franchise, collaboration, and brand development agreements with high-quality hotel development partners.

Southeast Asia & Pacific and the wider APAC region

In 2022, Radisson Hotel Group strengthened its operations in five key markets and established local business units in Jakarta, Sydney, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, that will drive its in-market development strategy and while increasing the close collaboration with its local owners and partners.

New signings and openings in key destinations

Thailand – The Group signed five hotels under the Radisson Individuals and Radisson brands, including flagship properties in top leisure destinations such as Pattaya, Phuket , Hua Hin, and Bangkok . This includes the 179-room Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket, set on the west coast of Thailand’s leading island destination, which also opened in the same year.

The Group signed five hotels under the Radisson Individuals and Radisson brands, including flagship properties in top leisure destinations such as Pattaya, , Hua Hin, and . This includes the 179-room Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket, set on the west coast of leading island destination, which also opened in the same year. Vietnam – The Group expanded its presence in Vietnam with the opening of Radisson Hotel Danang and Radisson Resort Phan Thiet. It also announced the signing of the 128-key Radisson Resort Mui Ne, nestled on Suoi Nuoc Beach, a popular beachside destination on the country’s southeastern coast.

The Group expanded its presence in with the opening of Radisson Hotel Danang and Radisson Resort Phan Thiet. It also announced the signing of the 128-key Radisson Resort Mui Ne, nestled on Suoi Nuoc Beach, a popular beachside destination on the country’s southeastern coast. Sri Lanka – 2022 marked the entry of Radisson Hotel Group into Sri Lanka with the signing and opening of three hotels. This includes the launch of the Radisson Blu resort in Galle, and two upscale Radisson hotels in Colombo , located in both the capital city and in Kandy, the cultural heart of the island.

2022 marked the entry of Radisson Hotel Group into with the signing and opening of three hotels. This includes the launch of the Radisson Blu resort in Galle, and two upscale Radisson hotels in , located in both the capital city and in Kandy, the cultural heart of the island. Papua New Guinea – The Group embarked on a new chapter and entered Papua New Guinea with the opening of the 156-key Grand Papua Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, centrally located in Port Moresby .

The Group embarked on a new chapter and entered with the opening of the 156-key Grand Papua Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, centrally located in . China – In China , Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand rapidly through organic and master franchise agreements. The company signed and opened over 80 hotels in China under the brands Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza , and Country Inns & Suites by Radisson.

LOOKING AHEAD TO 2023

This year, Radisson Hotel Group will continue to be at the forefront of delivering exceptional value to owners and partners through a tailored and highly localised approach in its key markets, while leveraging its strong presence in two of the world’s largest travel source markets, China and India, as recovery accelerates in 2023.

Innovation will also take centerstage following the Group’s significant investment in state-of-the-art IT systems, through the roll-out of Hotelkit and Radisson+ that will deliver increased personalization and enhance the guest experience.

In addition, the Group launched its revamped Radisson Rewards program in the last quarter of 2022 to offer the fastest route to top tier status in the industry, unique experiences & benefits, as well as the possibility for guests to make their stay carbon neutral. Radisson Rewards is one of the few loyalty programs to offer this option, making green stays even easier.

To learn more about Radisson Hotel Group, please visit www.radissonhotels.com/development.

