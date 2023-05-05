Radisson Hotel Group expands partnership with SM Hotels & Conventions Corp.; signs Master Development Agreement to reach 20 hotels in the Philippines by 2028

Signing of Master Development Agreement builds on decade-long partnership with six hotels in operation with further plans to launch 14 new hotels across the country

MANILA, Philippines, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Radisson Hotel Group has embarked on the latest phase of its expansion strategy in the Philippines, with the signing of a Master Development Agreement for the Park Inn by Radisson brand, with SM Hotels & Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) for 14 new hotels across the country over the next five years, taking their total targeted portfolio with Radisson Hotel Group, to 20 hotels by 2028.



(L-R) Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) APAC Chief Development Officer Ramzy Fenianos, RHG Chief Executive Officer Federico González, SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) President Elizabeth Sy, and SMHCC Executive Vice President Peggy Angeles, at the Master Development Agreement (MDA) signing ceremony.

SMHCC develops and manages the hotel and convention properties of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SMPH), one of the largest integrated property developers in Southeast Asia. This latest agreement builds on the long-term partnership between these two forward-thinking companies, which commenced in November 2010 with the launch of Radisson Blu Cebu and the opening of five Park Inn by Radisson hotels over the last decade.

As part of the strategic alliance, both Radisson Hotel Group and SMHCC drive the expansion of its Philippines portfolio through the Radisson Blu, Radisson and Park Inn by Radisson brands, which will be built alongside its integrated property developments with SM Malls. This growth will be primarily fueled by the Park Inn by Radisson brand, where SMHCC has the exclusive development rights for a five-year term to expand the brand into key tier 1 to 3 markets across the nation.

Park Inn by Radisson is the group’s midscale to upper midscale brand that offers owners a value engineered real estate proposition providing a unique experience to its guests based on smart design, communal open spaces and well-equipped amenities that helps guests Feel Good.

The brand was introduced to the Asia Pacific region for the first time in March 2013 in partnership with SMHCC with the opening of Park Inn by Radisson Davao, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. In the past decade, five Park Inn by Radisson hotels have opened their doors, introducing this contemporary brand to key urban centers including Bacolod City, Clark, Davao City, Iloilo City and Quezon City.

Under current development is the 516-room dual-branded property in Cebu City under the Radisson and Park Inn by Radisson brands, which is scheduled to open its doors in 2027, providing a diverse range of accommodation for travelers visiting the Central Visayas region’s largest city. The properties will be part of an integrated development adjacent to the cutting edge SMX convention centre and SM Seaside Arena as well as the SM Seaside City Cebu Mall, a 147-meter tall Seaside Tower and a church.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “At Radisson Hotel Group, we believe in long term partnerships based on trust, responsibility and accountability; this is why two-thirds of our owners have more than one hotel with us. We are grateful to extend this landmark partnership with SMHCC today, which underscores our shared vision to offer relevant products by delivering innovative brands that cater to the ever-evolving needs of travelers in the Philippines. We thank them for their continued trust.”

Ramzy Fenianos, Chief Development Officer, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Our partnership with SM Hotels & Conventions Corp. is a mutually beneficial relationship that has changed the hospitality landscape in the Philippines by pairing our popular accommodation with world-class business, retail and leisure facilities. This collaboration has stood the test of time and we are delighted to embark on the latest phase of our expansion, which will offer outstanding opportunities for our diverse portfolio of brands in the Philippines while creating shareholder value to our trusted partners.”

Ms. Peggy Angeles, Executive Vice President, SM Hotels & Conventions Corp., commented: “SMHCC’s long-time partnership with the Radisson Hotel Group will be further strengthened with this agreement and reflects a strong mutual intent to grow the brand in the country. We are certain that this new milestone between SMHCC and RHG will complement the vibrant tourism landscape locally and set a new benchmark in the hospitality industry. As the owner of the Park Inn by Radisson hotels in the Philippines, SMHCC looks forward to benefitting from RHG’s vast global resources, which has made it one of the most progressive hotel companies in the world.”

Alongside its ambitious growth in the Philippines, Radisson Hotel Group and SMHCC are dedicated to a sustainable future, built on a commitment to become Net Zero by 2050 through the development of certified green hotel buildings, increasing the use of renewable energy and driving sustainable hotel operations.

Both companies will jointly drive the adoption of the Hotel Sustainability Basics, the world’s new trusted standard for essential hotel sustainability, which was launched in Manila last year, by the World Travel & Tourism Council, where Radisson Hotel Group was represented alongside 70 leading hotel groups, destinations and stakeholders.

In addition to its Net Zero commitment, Radisson Hotel Group offers unique solutions to make sustainable hotel stays easy such as 100% carbon neutral Radisson Meetings, and the ability to offset the carbon footprint through Radisson Rewards. Dozens of individual properties have won green awards in recent years, and EcoVadis honored Radisson Hotel Group with the Silver award for sustainable supply chain practices across its brands.

To learn more about Radisson Hotel Group in the Philippines, please visit www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/destination/philippines .

