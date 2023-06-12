Radisson Hotel Group signs 133-key Radisson hotel in the thriving commercial hub of Bangkok

Scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2024, the 133-key Radisson Hotel Ploenchit Bangkok will revitalize the hospitality scene in Bangkok’s commercial hub, with this refreshed property offering a new level of comfort for guests.

BANGKOK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Radisson Hotel Group will expand its presence in one of Bangkok’s most dynamic downtown districts with the signing of Radisson Hotel Ploenchit Bangkok, formerly known as the Chateau de Bangkok. The 133-key contemporary upscale hotel is located on Soi Ruamrudee, surrounded by upmarket lifestyle malls, restaurants, and a thriving commercial center. The property is situated only 400 meters from the US Embassy and just moments from Ploenchit BTS skytrain station.



Artist Impression of the Radisson Hotel Ploenchit Bangkok

The signing of Radisson Hotel Ploenchit Bangkok marks the continuation of Radisson Hotel Group’s expansion in Thailand. The Group intends to double its footprint in Thailand from five hotels in 2022 to ten hotels by mid-2024 as it establishes its presence further in key destinations, including Bangkok, Phuket, Hua Hin, and Pattaya.

Prior to the pandemic, Thailand was the second most visited country in Asia and the Thai government has forecast that tourism revenues will reach about 80% of pre-COVID levels in 2023[¹]. “As Thailand’s capital and gateway city with a wide range of attractions for every type of traveler, Bangkok is a hugely important market for Radisson Hotel Group in a country where we already have seven hotels in operation. The addition of the new Radisson Hotel Ploenchit Bangkok will revitalize the hospitality scene further to become a leading place to stay, meet, and dine when it opens in 2024,” said David Nguyen, Managing Director, Indochina and Strategic Partnerships, South East Asia & Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

Ramzy Fenianos, Chief Development Officer, Asia Pacific added, “We have a clear brand architecture with globally recognized brands that have been developed and conceptualized to cater to the needs of guests and owners, from economy to luxury. The signing of Radisson Hotel Ploenchit Bangkok reaffirms our confidence in the long-term future of this iconic tourism destination and regional economic hub.”

“The Radisson brand is one of the most renowned hotel brands in the hospitality industry with a reputation around the world for its attention to detail – both in terms of design, and in delivering guest experiences. The Group’s established presence in Bangkok with its portfolio of successful properties and the support of a local development team, make Radisson Hotel Group the perfect partner to support us and drive the commercial success of the property. Together, we look forward to welcoming guests to our refreshed Radisson branded hotel, and to delivering an unrivalled guest experience from the moment they book, to when they check out,” commented Lalivan Karnchanachari, Chateau de Bangkok Co., Ltd.

Major investments are underway for the Radisson Hotel Ploenchit Bangkok, with the property undergoing significant renovations to transform it into a world-class Radisson property. Upon opening in the second quarter of 2024, the upscale hotel will offer a timeless appeal and a relaxed environment for guests whether they are travelling domestically or internationally.

Rooms and suites range from 30 to 93 square meters and will offer Radisson’s Brilliant Basics program with signature bedding and state-of-the-art amenities. In addition, the hotel will serve extended stay segment with serviced apartments that offer a spacious living area and a fully equipped kitchenette. Guests can savor Thai and international cuisine at the all-day dining restaurant, grab refreshments at the café, and unwind at the fitness center or outdoor pool. Event spaces include a 187-square meter ballroom, two flexible function rooms and a large pre-function area which makes it an ideal location for wide range of corporate and social events, from business meetings, conferences and training sessions to special occasions, gala evenings and weddings in the center of the city. With its “Simply Delightful” hospitality and intuitive “Yes I Can” service philosophy, Radisson provides a thoughtfully considered experience with unexpected touches to make every stay truly memorable.

To learn more about Radisson Hotel Group, please visit www.radissonhotels.com.

References:

1 https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Travel-Leisure/Thailand-says-2023-tourism-revenue-to-be-80-of-pre-COVID-level

###

