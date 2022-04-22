Raffles City Is Set To Wow Shoppers And Tourists With A Rejuvenation That Integrates Luxury And Unique Experiences

Over 50 new brands, inclusive of specialty retail stores or experiential concepts, are entering the mall as part of the asset enhancement initiative, that started in late 2021, to offer shoppers more trend-setting, luxurious and seamless shopping experiences.

Kicking off the first opening of new stores this year, as part of the rejuvenation, is Italian luxury brand, Acqua di Parma , with its first flagship store in South East Asia , complete with a Barbiera that offers grooming services for men. New concept stores from Sephora , Marks & Spencer and L’OCCITANE, will also open in the months to come. Popular athleisure brand Lululemon will offer a comprehensive range of apparel for all sporting needs.

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Raffles City, Singapore’s premier fashion and lifestyle mall, is scheduled to complete its asset enhancement initiative in Q4 2022 with a slate of new international brands opening progressively to offer unique, first-ever experiential concepts and extended merchandise range.

The mall rejuvenation, which has been in progress since late 2021, will reconfigure about 111,000 sq ft of the retail space to add over 50 new brands across Levels 1 to 3, to create an elevated and international outlook. Shoppers can expect a specially curated mix of well-established, premium brands, across fashion, beauty and lifestyle categories, new retail formats and exciting digital experiences that make shopping at Raffles City engaging, enriching and delightful every time.

Mr Steve Ng, General Manager of Raffles City Singapore, said, “Raffles City’s rejuvenation plans are part of our continuous efforts to keep us on the pulse of the rapidly evolving shopping and lifestyle needs of our shoppers. Our new tenant mix has been carefully curated to cater to the diverse demographics who frequent our mall, especially those who seek more than just retail gratification and the discerning ones who appreciate the finer things in life.”

To better connect and engage with its loyal, prestige shoppers, the mall will also focus on its by-invite only Raffles Prestige membership by offering exclusive, differentiated, and bespoke VIP experiences, including exclusive invitations to events and previews, priority concierge services and personalised gifts, to name a few.

Together with its established hospitality assets that include two five-star hotels – Fairmont Singapore and Swissôtel The Stamford, as well as a myriad of stellar dining options, the rejuvenated Raffles City will be uniquely placed as a revitalised, upscale integrated retail and lifestyle hub in the Downtown Civic District area.

With the opening up of Singapore to fully-vaccinated travellers, the timely mall rejuvenation will also welcome tourists with new offerings, including the newly-launched CapitaLand Malls’ Tourists Privilege Programme that rewards tourists with shopping and dining deals, eCapitaVouchers and complimentary premium airport transfers with minimum spending at Raffles City or other selected CapitaLand malls.

An International Mix Of Beauty, Fashion And Food

Italian lifestyle and fashion company, Acqua di Parma kicked off the first entry of new stores this year when it opened its first flagship store in South East Asia at Raffles City on 30 March 2022. Spanning close to 1,000 sq ft, the store comes complete with its first Barbiera in Asia Pacific, offering Italian shaving and men’s grooming services. Raffles Prestige members have also been invited to the store to be amongst the first to experience pampering services at the Barbiera.

French multinational personal care and beauty retailer, Sephora, will open a new concept store that sets to be an evolution of consumer experience and celebrates Sephora’s continued drive to enhance its offering in Singapore and Asia as a multinational Beauty Retailer.

Visiting a L’OCCITANE boutique means finding a little corner of Provence, taking in its sensations and warmth, and a discovery of rich experience for the senses. L’OCCITANE’s first Green Store in Singapore at Raffles City will feature zero-plastic alternatives, including the Refill Fountain, Eco-Refills, and Big Little Things recycling program, that are part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and reducing wastes.

Raffles City will also receive its biggest glow up with the transformation of a new premium beauty cluster along the Level 1 corridor, providing an alluring sense of arrival for shoppers entering the mall from City Hall MRT station.

British multinational retailer, Marks & Spencer, which has been a mainstay at Raffles City for 36 years, returns to Basement 1 with a new 15,000 sq ft concept store, consisting of a grocer and bakery, in addition to its fashion and retail offerings.

Fitness and wellness enthusiasts can look forward to the new store opening of Canadian athletic apparel retailer, Lululemon, in the rejuvenated mall, making it the convenient go-to destination for all athleisure and active lifestyle needs.

On the food & beverage front, Paris Baguette x teatra will open its second flagship store in Singapore at Raffles City. A brand collaboration between the French-inspired bakery and the award-winning premium blended tea brand of SPC Group, the store will offer a unique concept and exclusive menu offerings with the largest teatra merchandise and teatra-related offerings in the world out of Korea.

Chocolate and gelato lovers will be in for a treat when Italian gourmet chocolate manufacturer, Venchi, opens its only store in Singapore with the widest selection of fresh gelato made on site. The fine offerings of Swiss chocolatier, Läderach, will also be available in the mall.

More new and exciting brands opening at the rejuvenated Raffles City will be announced in the following months.

Raffles City X Fairmont Shopaholic Staycation

From now till end of June 2022, Raffles City is offering a Shopaholic Staycation with Fairmont Singapore, where guests who book a room at the hotel will receive $100 worth of eCapitaVouchers as well as exclusive shopping privileges.

Rooms are inclusive of breakfast for two adults and two kids (below 12) with complimentary free parking in Raffles City. Daily room rate starts from $350++ on weekdays and $430++ on weekends and public holidays.

Dining With The STAR$®

Enjoy a sumptuous meal at the recently launched House of Wei, a new modern Chinese restaurant concept with a contemporary flair to classic Chinese cuisine inspired by Master Chef Mok’s 42-year culinary journey or dine in style at Fairmont Singapore’s internationally celebrated fine-dining restaurant, Jaan by Kirk Westaway, that has earned another coveted Michelin star, rising to a two-star ranking as it celebrates its fifth year of recognition since Singapore’s inaugural list in 2016.

CapitaStar members will enjoy attractive STAR$® rebates when they dine at these participating restaurants in Fairmont Singapore and Swissôtel The Stamford hotels.

CapitaLand Malls’ Tourist Privilege Programme

As Singapore opens our borders to fully-vaccinated travellers from around the world, tourists can present their passports at the Raffles City Concierge on Level 1 to sign up for CapitaLand Malls’ Tourist Privilege Programme. Participating malls include Raffles City, Bugis Town (Bugis Junction, Bugis+ and Bugis Street), Clarke Quay, Funan, IMM, and Plaza Singapura.

Tourists who spend a minimum of $1,000 nett at Raffles City and two other participating malls within the same day will enjoy a complimentary ride to the airport for their departure flight. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information on the latest shopping, dining and hotel promotions for shoppers and tourists, please visit www.rafflescity.com.sg.

About Raffles City Singapore

Managed by CapitaLand, Raffles City Singapore is a premier integrated complex comprising retail, commercial, hotels and convention centre space in the heart of Singapore’s Business District. Designed by world renowned architect I M Pei to be the ‘city within a city’, Raffles City Singapore opened in 1986 and links the tourist and shopping artery of Orchard Road with the commercial and financial area in and around Raffles Place. The complex consists of Raffles City Singapore, Raffles City Tower, Raffles City Convention Centre, Swissotel The Stamford and Fairmont Singapore. Raffles City Singapore is a prime retail mall spread over five floors on storeys 1, 2, 3 and Basement Levels 1 & 2. The mall currently houses over 200 specialty shops, including international fashion labels, luxury watch and jewellery brands, beauty concept stores and restaurants from casual dining to Michelin star restaurants. Raffles City Singapore is linked directly to the City Hall MRT Interchange station and the Esplanade MRT station along the Circle Line.