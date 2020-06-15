Rage Against The Machine Are Charting In The US Again & We Can’t Imagine Why

2020 was supposed to be the year we saw Rage Against The Machine take on highly anticipated reunion shows around the world. Alas, we didn’t get that but that doesn’t mean their message isn’t being broadcast loud and clear.

Specifically, their message is being broadcast so loud and clear that their 1992 self-titled album is charting in the US, some 28 years after its release. The album has hit #174 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and hit the top 10 on iTunes, as reported by Forbes.

Rage Against The Machine – the album – gave us such smashes like ‘Bombtrack’, ‘Know Your Enemy’ and their seminal, all conquering anthem ‘Killing In The Name’.

Despite the fact that their anti-establishment and revolutionary energy is fitting for right now considering the thousands of #BlackLivesMatter protests happening around the world sparked by the murder of George Floyd, the band have been making headlines outside of this as well.

Zack De La Rocha joined forces with Run The Jewels once again for their just released album RTJ4. Their collab on the record follows the huge success of the rap duo’s 2014 song ‘Close Your Eyes (And Count To Fuck)’.

In addition, Tom Morello had to respond to the realisation by some folk that Rage Against The Machine are, just now, turning political. Amazing.

Of course, earlier this year the country was devastated to learn that – after an overwhelming amount of rumours – Rage Against The Machine would not be headlining Splendour 2020. Little did we know then, Splendour 2020 would not be happening at all.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]