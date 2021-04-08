Rage Against The Machine Reschedule US Reunion Tour Dates, So Here’s Hoping Aus Dates Are Next

With the rollout of the vaccine going strong internationally, touring looks like it’s back on for 2022, and Rage Against The Machine have rescheduled their United States tour dates. Huge.

The US tour dates are set to kick off Thursday, 31st March next year. And they’ve enlisted Run The Jewels for support.

More importantly though, it’s promising news for Australian fans.

Before the pandemic absolutely crushed the music industry — and its fans — there were high hopes for an Australian RATM tour.

The band came out of its hiatus in late 2019. It came shortly before the announcement of their Coachella headline spot.

That announcement had Aussie fans desperately waiting for the Splendour announcement, with sparkling optimism of RATM being right up the top.

A fake tour poster, a Splendour lineup announcement sans Rage Against The Machine, and a pandemic later, there’s still been no word on when we’ll get the band back on our shores.

Now, with the rescheduling of their US tour dates, we’re hopeful Australia’s a neat candidate for a stop-off on their soon-to-be-resumed World Tour.

~ manifesting ~

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]