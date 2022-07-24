Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello Accidentally Tackled by Security Guard During Gig

After several postponements due to COVID-19, Rage Against the Machine are finally in the midst of their long-awaited reunion tour, kicking off the run of North American dates earlier this month. The tour has not been without hiccups: frontman Zack de la Rocha injured his leg during the band’s show in Chicago, and has been sitting for performances since.

On Saturday night (23rd July), during the band’s show in Toronto, guitarist Tom Morello was accidentally knocked over by a security guard who was attempting to stop a stagediver while the band played ‘Killing in the Name’, sending Morello partially over the stage. De la Rocha paused the show before Morello emerged, indicating that he was okay. After de la Rocha discouraged any more potential stagedivers (“Sorry, we’re cool, we love y’all, but don’t do that”) the band launched back into ‘Killing in the Name’.

Watch the Moment Tom Morello Is Tackled by Security Below

[embedded content]

After the band played their first show in 11 years in Wisconin earlier this month, Rage Against the Machine’s reunion tour will continue in America until mid-August, when it’ll head to the UK and Europe, before a second US run in February of next year. No Australian dates have been announced (thus far!)

During the first show of the tour, in Wisconsin, the band shared a message on the screen behind them as they played that read “Abort the Supreme Court.” It came after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and the band had previously announced plans to donate almost half a million dollars to reproductive rights organisations.

