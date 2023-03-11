Ragnarok Origin reaches 2,000,000 Pre-registrations!

Ambassador Yassi Pressman to make her debut appearance!

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On March 11th 2023, Gravity Game Hub has officially announced the Philippines superstar – Yassi Pressman as the game ambassador for Ragnarok Origin! Ragnarok Origin has exceeded 2 million pre-registrations and more rewards will be unlocked when higher milestones are achieved!



To celebrate the 2,000,000 pre-registration milestone, Ambassador Yassi Pressman will be making her grand entrance! As a well known superstar loved by all, Yassi Pressman has won multiple Best Actress awards for her performances in films and TV series.

Commencement of the Ambassador Event in celebration of Ragnarok Origin Launch

Starting from March 12th, Ragnarok Origin official Facebook Page will hold a raffle event to welcome all adventurers to share their compliments or stories with the game ambassador, Yassi Pressman. Winners of the raffle will win exclusive gifts from the ambassador!



The new chapter of Ragnarok Origin is about to set sail and more information on the ambassador TVC will be released soon!

Come interact with our favourite ambassador Yassi Pressman and other adventurers to learn more about Ragnarok Origin!

Facebook: https://roo.pub/3SUTMBx

Discord: https://roo.pub/3ZpFnjp

Pre-Registration: https://roo.pub/41SwJLJ

About Gravity Game Hub

Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte Ltd is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to delivering an interactive gaming experience and creating a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia.