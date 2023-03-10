Ragnarok Origin Reaches 500,000 Pre-Registrations

Ambassador to make its debut appearance soon

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The classic game is back. Gravity Game Hub’s Ragnarok Online sequel MMORPG Ragnarok Origin officially reached the milestone of 500,000 pre-registrations. More pre-registration rewards will soon be unlocked, adventurers can visit the official website to gather more information. In addition, Gravity Game Hub also released new content on the pet system and social interaction activities. Stay tuned to our game ambassador debut appearance.



Let’s embark on an adventure and discover our destiny. Adorable pets are arriving

Ragnarok Origin will bring adventurers a new pet system where cute pets will be the players’ most important allies, fighting and leveling with players. New pets, ranging from rare to SSR grade, can be acquired by players through fragments, official activities, and other ways.

Pet Features

In Ragnarok Origin, pets will play an important role in the journey of an adventurer upon reaching level 20. As adventurers’ level increases, more pet slots for fighting and assisting will be unlocked. These pets are classified into four types: single-target damage dealer, AOE damage dealer, tank, and support. They can provide adventurers with attribute bonuses such as “HP/SP,” “physical/magic attack,” and “physical/magic defense,” enhancing adventurers’ combat capabilities in all aspects.

Pet Cultivation

In addition to their participation in battles, pets can also be trained to become stronger allies. Adventurers can obtain pet fragments and upgrade pets through decomposition and activities, and advanced pets will unlock new features. Fully advanced pets also have brand new special effects and appearances.



Guild Adventure

Adventure has no limits, and happiness has no end. Guild BOSS challenges will be unlocked at a certain time in the game . Multiple guilds battle on the same screen and compete with each other. The guild that deals the highest damage to the BOSS will receive the most generous rewards.

Guild Feast

In addition to battling together, Ragnarok Origin has prepared a variety of delicacies at the guild feast for adventurers and guild members. During the feast, there will be various interactive games to bring players closer and players can exchange gifts with one another. The higher the guild rapport, the more benefits players can enjoy.

“RO returns in glory, and a mysterious ambassador is about to make a huge appearance.”

Adventure-filled journey of Ragnarok Origin. The glory is back and soon she will meet all adventurers. The famous ambassador is also gearing up to shine on stage. Secretly, we can reveal that the ambassador is a Filipino mixed-race angel who is a talented actress, singer, and dancer. Head over the official Facebook page to participate in the guessing game, leave your choice of Ragnarok Origin ambassador, and receive mysterious rewards. Join us now.

We will thoroughly upgrade the game scenes and art design, elevating the overall quality of the game, and bringing a unique visual experience to all players with brand new 3D effects. What kind of impact will they bring to the game? Are you ready for this brand new adventure in RO, adventurers?

Join Ragnarok Origin to explore a new adventure journey.

About Gravity Game Hub

Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte Ltd is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to delivering an interactive gaming experience and creating a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia.