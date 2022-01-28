Rail service between Kunming, China and Vientiane, Laos sees significant uptake with road congestionDHL-Tr.jpg

China-Vietnam

road border crossing presently experiencing delays by 20-30 days

and Kunming key as multimodal hubs for China-ASEAN trade

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media

OutReach – 28 January 2022 – Heavy road

congestions on the China-Vietnam border due to local COVID-19 related

situations have resulted in soaring demand for newly launched two-way

China-Laos rail services facilitating trade between China and ASEAN. Over 2000

trucks are in the queue on both sides of the main connection Pingxiang (China) bordering

Lang S’on (Vietnam), causing delays of up to 20-30 days.

The alternative border at

Dongxin (China) bordering Mong Cai (Vietnam), which reopened on 10 January, is

still experiencing backlogs. Both congestions are expected to continue through

to the Lunar New Year.

DHL Global Forwarding, the

leading international freight specialist division of Deutsche Post DHL Group, and

the first international forwarder to launch a two-way rail freight service

between Kunming, China and Vientiane, Laos has seen significant uptake with a

daily connection in each direction for its service on the newly opened China-Laos

railway. The rail service shortens transit time between Kunming and Vientiane

to about 20 – 24 hours, compared to 20-30 days with the present congestion

through Vietnam.

Rail-truck solution between

China & Southeast Asia: Key to keeping supply chains running

“We launched the China-Laos Railway service in

December and it was just in time. The backlogs on the road borders between

China and Vietnam are not likely to clear before Chinese New Year, and it is

really critical during this peak season to have the rail alternative,” said Steve Huang, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding

Greater China.

“Thanks to

the two-way rail service between Laos and China, we’ve been able to help

customers keep their delivery timelines with limited delays. The service

strategically positions Laos, a land-locked country, as a land-linked hub. DHL

Global Forwarding has the most extensive road and rail services in the region,

and our customers moving goods between China and ASEAN countries now have a

strong viable alternative between air and ocean freight,” Thomas Tieber, CEO,

DHL Global Forwarding Southeast Asia said.

Peak

season relief: Faster, Cheaper freight from China to ASEAN

DHL’s scheduled service using

the new China-Laos Railway is one of the six international economic corridors

under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The Laos section of the railway

is 414-km that connects Kunming (China) to Boten, Laos’ northern border with

China, to Vientiane in

the south, on its border with Thailand. The route cuts the journey time from

Vientiane to the Chinese border to less than four hours, compared to 15 hours

by road (in normal conditions). At Boten, the railway will connect with the BRI

network at Kunming, China, through another 595-km railway link, providing Laos

with a land link to global and regional supply chains.

DHL’s scheduled service leveraging

the China-Laos Railway runs in both directions between China and ASEAN

markets, including Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, and

Indonesia, providing an attractive, highly cost-efficient alternative when

logistics costs are at an all time high.

The two-way service combines

trucking from all over China to the hub in Kunming, running through the

China-Laos railroad, then onward with DHL’s established road network service and

back, with significant cost savings and competitive transit times, providing a

viable transportation alternative. Examples of the services include:

Chengdu – Bangkok – road/rail services are

78% cheaper and 2 days faster than airfreight

78% cheaper and 2 days faster than airfreight Kuala Lumpur – Chengdu – road/rail services

are 70% cheaper, same transit time compared to airfreight

are 70% cheaper, same transit time compared to airfreight Shanghai – Singapore – road/rail services

are 38% cheaper, 4 days longer compared to airfreight

