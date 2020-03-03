Rain showers, cloudy skies expected across PH; LPA spotted off Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — Expect cloudy skies with isolated rains across the country due to Easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific Ocean and the Northeast Monsoon or “Amihan”, the state weather bureau said.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast issued Wednesday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the “Amihan” will affect extreme northern Luzon, bringing cloudy skies with light rains in the area.

The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the Easterlies.

Pagasa, however, noted that no significant impact is expected in the affected areas.

In the Visayas and Mindanao, the Easterlies will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

It warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms.

Pagasa is also monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) which was last seen 1,680 kilometers southeast of Mindanao.

The LPA is currently not affecting the country but is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

While it is not expected to develop into a tropical storm, the LPA will trigger rains in Mindanao on Thursday or Friday, Pagasa added.

