Rain showers expected due to ‘habagat,’ thunderstorms — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon or “habagat” will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the Mimaropa and Bicol regions, Western Visayas, and the provinces of Batangas and Quezon on Friday, according to the state weather bureau.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have fair weather, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, based on the 4 a.m. weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Ang malaking bahagi ng Luzon, kasama na ang Metro Manila ay makakaranas ng pangkalahatan na maaliwalas na panahon maliban na lamang sa pulo-pulong pag-ulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog,” Pagasa weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said.

(A large portion of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will experience fair weather except for isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.)

“Ang nalalabing bahagi ng Visayas at buong Mindanao ay makakaasa ng maaliwalas na panahon maliban na lamang sa pulu-pulong pag-ulan, pagkidlat, at pagkulog,” he added.

(The rest of Visayas and the entire Mindanao will have fair weather except for isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.)

According to Pagasa, Tropical Storm Noul (formerly “Leon”), which earlier exited the Philippine area of responsibility was last spotted 1,010 kilometers west of Central Luzon and continues to move towards Vietnam.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag City:  25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cebu City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

