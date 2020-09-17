Rain showers expected due to ‘habagat,’ thunderstorms — Pagasa

[embedded content]
MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon or “habagat” will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the Mimaropa and Bicol regions, Western Visayas, and the provinces of Batangas and Quezon on Friday, according to the state weather bureau.
Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have fair weather, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, based on the 4 a.m. weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
“Ang malaking bahagi ng Luzon, kasama na ang Metro Manila ay makakaranas ng pangkalahatan na maaliwalas na panahon maliban na lamang sa pulo-pulong pag-ulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog,” Pagasa weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said.
(A large portion of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will experience fair weather except for isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.)
“Ang nalalabing bahagi ng Visayas at buong Mindanao ay makakaasa ng maaliwalas na panahon maliban na lamang sa pulu-pulong pag-ulan, pagkidlat, at pagkulog,” he added.
(The rest of Visayas and the entire Mindanao will have fair weather except for isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.)
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:
Metro Manila: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 16 to 23 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
