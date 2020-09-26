Rain showers expected in parts of Mindanao due to ITCZ — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Rain showers are expected over parts of Mindanao due to the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the state weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the ITCZ will prevail in the southern part of the country.

Hence, the Davao and Soccsksargen regions and the provinces of Agusan del Sur and Surigao del Sur will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Pagasa weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz said that a low-pressure area (LPA) off the Philippine landmass was last spotted at 405 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Inaasahan natin na may posibilidad na malusaw o ma-dissipate itong LPA in the next 24 to 36 hours,” she said.

(It is expected that the LPA will dissipate in the 24 to 36 hours.)

Due to the LPA, as well as the southwest monsoon or “habagat”, the Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and the provinces of Occidental Mindoro and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the “habagat” and localized thunderstorms.

gsg

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>