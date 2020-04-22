Rain still likely despite blistering heat index, says Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – Rains, especially in the afternoon and at night, may still occur even if the state weather bureau has recorded Wednesday the nation’s highest heat index so far, at 42 degrees Celsius in Metro Manila.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), rains will remain likely because the heat accumulated throughout the day may help create cumulonimbus clouds, which eventually bring rain showers.

“Easterlies pa rin ang nakaka-apekto sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa at dala pa rin nito ang mainit at maalinsangang panahon na ngayon ay nararanasan natin sa dakong tanghali at hapon,” weather specialist Loridien Dela Cruz said in Pagasa’s latest forecast.

FEATURED STORIES

(Easterlies still affect a huge part of our country and this is still bringing hot and humid weather which we nowadays experience by noontime and the afternoon.)

“Sa umaga ay nanatiling maaliwalas ang ating mga papawirin at mababa ang tsansa ng mga pag-ulan, pero dahil na rin sa init na naiipon sa maghapon mataas ho ang tsansang makabuo ng cumulonimbus clouds na nagdudulot ng thunderstorms sa dakong hapon at gabi,” she added.

(Skies will remain clear in the morning with a low chance of rain, but because of that heat gathered, there is a high chance that cumulonimbus clouds may be created — which will bring thunderstorms around the afternoon and at night.)

Earlier, Pagasa revealed that they have recorded a 42 degrees Celsius heat index at the Science Garden in Quezon City. They advised people to refrain from staying under the direct sunlight, avoid heat stress, and to drink lots of water to prevent dehydration.

For Thursday, Pagasa said that possible temperatures all over Luzon except in Baguio City are high, ranging from 26 to 35 degrees Celsius in Metro Manila and 25 to 38 degrees Celsius in Tuguegarao.

Areas in Visayas and Mindanao will experience the same, with temperatures peaking at 32 to 33 degrees Celsius in various towns and up to 35 degrees Celsius in Davao City and Zamboanga.

As of now, no gale warning has been raised within the country’s waters, which means that fisherfolk with small boats can set sail. Sea condition around the country may range from slight to moderate, and moderate in the extreme Northern Luzon area, according to Pagasa.

ADVERTISEMENT

KGA

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ