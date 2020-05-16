Trending Now

Rains dumped by ‘Ambo’ raise Angat Dam level

TopNews
admin

Rains dumped by ‘Ambo’ raise Angat Dam level

CITY OF MALOLOS –– Moderate to strong rains brought by Tropical Storm “Ambo” raised the water level at Angat Dam by almost three meters on Saturday morning.

The Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the dam’s elevation was at 190.19 meters above sea level (masl) as of 6 a.m. The record on the previous day was at 187. 72 masl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the increase, the reservoir’s stock remains below the normal high level of 210 masl.

Angat Dam is the major source of water for domestic consumption in Metro Manila.

FEATURED STORIES

LZB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top