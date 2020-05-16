Rains dumped by ‘Ambo’ raise Angat Dam level

CITY OF MALOLOS –– Moderate to strong rains brought by Tropical Storm “Ambo” raised the water level at Angat Dam by almost three meters on Saturday morning.

The Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the dam’s elevation was at 190.19 meters above sea level (masl) as of 6 a.m. The record on the previous day was at 187. 72 masl.

Despite the increase, the reservoir’s stock remains below the normal high level of 210 masl.

Angat Dam is the major source of water for domestic consumption in Metro Manila.

