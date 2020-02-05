Rains expected in Visayas, parts of Mindanao due to LPA

MANILA, Philippines — The trough or extension of a low-pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the Visayas and parts of Mindanao, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

In its latest weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned residents of the Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao and Davao regions in Mindanao of possible flash floods and landslides caused by the rains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pagasa said the LPA was last spotted 705 kilometers east of Davao City.

The northeast monsoon or “amihan,” meanwhile, will bring cloudy skies with light rains to Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol region, Aurora, and Quezon.

FEATURED STORIES

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will likewise be affected by the northeast monsoon and will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers will prevail over the rest of Mindanao due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa added.

Metro Manila temperature on Thursday will range from a low of 22 degrees Celsius to a high of 30 degrees Celsius.

GSG

Click here for more weather related news.”

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ