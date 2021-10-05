Rains expected over Metro Manila, parts of PH as ‘Lannie’ moves away

RAINS will continue to dampen Metro Manila and the rest of the country even if tropical depression “Lannie” exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) either on Wednesday afternoon or evening, the state-run weather agency said on Tuesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its 8 a.m. advisory, said storm alerts have been lifted in most areas except over the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran and Araceli, including Calamian Islands) which remains under Signal No. 1.

The center of Lannie was estimated over the coastal waters of El Nido, moving northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour (kph), Pagasa said.

The weather bureau said it has maximum sustained winds of 45kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55kph.

Moderate to heavy rains are likely over Palawan, including Calamian, Kalayaan and Cuyo Islands while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the rest of Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan).

Lannie is projected to head northwestward and west-northwestward over the West Philippine Sea away from the country until Wednesday, Pagasa said.