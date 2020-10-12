Trending Now

admin

Rains increase water level of 9 dams — Pagasa

NWRB may reduce water allocation due to dwindling Angat water levelNWRB may reduce water allocation due to dwindling Angat water level

Angat Dam. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Water levels in dams across the country rose after due to rainthe weather bureau reported on Monday.

Nine dams showed an increased water level based from Pagasa’s data from Sunday to Monday:

Angat Dam – from 179.59 meters on Sunday to 181.98 m on Monday

Ipo Dam – 100.34 m to 101.11 m

La Mesa Dam – 79.37 m – 79.73 m

Ambuklao Dam – 744.18 m to 745.41 m

Binga Dam – 572.52 m to 572.67 m

San Roque Dam – 239.31 m to 239.66 m

Pantabangan Dam – 186.06 m to 186.33 m

Magat Dam  -181.37 m to 182.20 m

Caliraya Dam – 286.84 to 288.06 m

Pagasa earlier warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas along Tullahan River in some barangays of Quezon City, Valenzuela, and Malabon as La Mesa Dam is expected to rise due to continuous rains.

Pagasa, in its daily weather bulletin, said Central Luzon, Pangasinan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan will experience monsoon rains caused by the southwest monsoon or “habagat” on Monday.

“Ibig sabihin nito ay may mga moderate to heavy rains na maaaring magdulot ng pagbaha o pagguho ng lupa lalong lalo na sa mababang lugar, malapit sa ilog at yung mga nakatira malapit sa mga bundok,” Aurelio said.

(Moderate to heavy rains may cause flooding or landslides in low-lying areas, areas near rivers, and areas near mountains.)

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the tropical depression, LPA, and southwest monsoon will be experienced in Metro Manila and the rest of the country, according to Pagasa.

 gsg

