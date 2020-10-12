Rains increase water level of 9 dams — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Water levels in dams across the country rose after due to rainthe weather bureau reported on Monday.
Nine dams showed an increased water level based from Pagasa’s data from Sunday to Monday:
Angat Dam – from 179.59 meters on Sunday to 181.98 m on Monday
Ipo Dam – 100.34 m to 101.11 m
FEATURED STORIES
La Mesa Dam – 79.37 m – 79.73 m
Ambuklao Dam – 744.18 m to 745.41 m
Binga Dam – 572.52 m to 572.67 m
San Roque Dam – 239.31 m to 239.66 m
Pantabangan Dam – 186.06 m to 186.33 m
Magat Dam -181.37 m to 182.20 m
Caliraya Dam – 286.84 to 288.06 m
Dam Elevation as of 6AM 12 October 2020 pic.twitter.com/K6zA4j90Xf
— PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) October 11, 2020
Pagasa earlier warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas along Tullahan River in some barangays of Quezon City, Valenzuela, and Malabon as La Mesa Dam is expected to rise due to continuous rains.
La Mesa Dam Situationer_Amended pic.twitter.com/L6M3uIq0Ma
— PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) October 11, 2020
Pagasa, in its daily weather bulletin, said Central Luzon, Pangasinan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan will experience monsoon rains caused by the southwest monsoon or “habagat” on Monday.
“Ibig sabihin nito ay may mga moderate to heavy rains na maaaring magdulot ng pagbaha o pagguho ng lupa lalong lalo na sa mababang lugar, malapit sa ilog at yung mga nakatira malapit sa mga bundok,” Aurelio said.
(Moderate to heavy rains may cause flooding or landslides in low-lying areas, areas near rivers, and areas near mountains.)
Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the tropical depression, LPA, and southwest monsoon will be experienced in Metro Manila and the rest of the country, according to Pagasa.
gsg
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.