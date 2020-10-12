Rains increase water level of 9 dams — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Water levels in dams across the country rose after due to rainthe weather bureau reported on Monday.

Nine dams showed an increased water level based from Pagasa’s data from Sunday to Monday:

Angat Dam – from 179.59 meters on Sunday to 181.98 m on Monday

Ipo Dam – 100.34 m to 101.11 m

La Mesa Dam – 79.37 m – 79.73 m

Ambuklao Dam – 744.18 m to 745.41 m

Binga Dam – 572.52 m to 572.67 m

San Roque Dam – 239.31 m to 239.66 m

Pantabangan Dam – 186.06 m to 186.33 m

Magat Dam -181.37 m to 182.20 m

Caliraya Dam – 286.84 to 288.06 m