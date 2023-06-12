Rainy weather, cloudy skies to persist over most parts of PH due to ‘habagat’

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” will continue to bring cloudy skies and rain over several parts of the country on Tuesday, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Itong habagat ay maaapektuhan pa rin ang Northern Luzon at Central Luzon, inaasahan pa rin ang maulap na kalangitan na may kalat kalat na pagulan sa Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Bataan and Zambales,” said Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

(This southwest monsoon will still affect Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, cloudy skies with scattered rain are still expected in Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Bataan and Zambales.)

“Samantala ang nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon including Metro Manila, bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap na panahon, masisilayan ang araw at mainit na panahon, pero may tiyansa pa rin ang biglaang pagbuhos ng ulan dahil sa localized thunderstorms,” he added.

(Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon including Metro Manila, partly cloudy to cloudy weather, sunny and hot weather, but there is still a chance of sudden downpours due to localized thunderstorms.)

On the other hand, generally fair weather will prevail over Visayas and Mindanao, along with chances of rain due to thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Pagasa said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country for Tuesday will be:

Metro Manila: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 21 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 26 to 28 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 29 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

