Rakuten Wallet Joins Oasys Blockchain as Validator, Alongside Softbank, KDDI, Nexon and MIXI1.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 June 2023 – Oasys, a gaming-optimised blockchain, today announced a partnership with Rakuten Wallet Inc., a renowned Japanese crypto exchange company. Rakuten Wallet’s addition to Oasys’ dynamic network of validators marks a pivotal leap in Oasys’ ongoing journey to revolutionise Web3 within the gaming industry.

Rakuten Wallet, well-regarded as a crypto asset exchange service provider for its spot and margin trading services, will be entering the Web3 sphere as an Oasys validator in this new initiative. Moreover, possibilities of linking the Oasys ecosystem with Rakuten Wallet’s developed services are currently under exploration.

This partnership aims to redefine the gaming experience by integrating the endless potential of blockchain technology. In line with this, Rakuten Wallet will provide staking and validation services for Oasys’ proof-of-stake network, a multi-layered, EVM-compatible public blockchain. This collaboration aligns with Oasys’s commitment to offering a highly efficient and stable gaming development environment, characterised by low gas fees and high transaction speeds.

Daiki Moriyama, Director of Oasys, said: “Rakuten Wallet’s trailblazing entry into Web3, together with its proven expertise in service operations, wealth of know-how, and vast customer reach, will immensely contribute to the burgeoning Web3 sector in Japan. Their involvement as a validator on the Oasys Chain is just the beginning of a promising partnership. We foresee future collaborations, spawning new opportunities and transformation in the Web3 landscape.”

Oasys has continually fortified its stature as a gaming-focused blockchain through partnerships with several industry leaders, who have joined the network as validators across three rounds. The participation of industry giants such as SoftBank, KDDI, Nexon, and MIXI has propelled the Oasys chain to new heights, with Rakuten Wallet’s involvement further enriching this consortium.

Tatsuya Yamada, CEO of Rakuten Wallet, said: “Oasys, Japan’s pioneering gaming-focused blockchain, promises an unsurpassed environment for gaming users and intellectual properties. As a forward-thinking tech company, we are thrilled to contribute as a validator. Additionally, we remain open to exploring further synergies with Oasys, especially in relation to Web3-orientated services.”

The partnership will tap into Rakuten Wallet’s extensive expertise in strengthening network security and consensus protocol. This symbiosis between Rakuten’s robust economy and the Oasys ecosystem is anticipated to drive innovation, crafting novel solutions that align with the evolving demands of the Web3 gaming era.

Hashtag: #Oasys #blockchain #gaming #japan

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.