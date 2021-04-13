Ramadan: Duterte calls for peace, hope, unity

In observance of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, President Rodrigo Duterte has called for peace, hope and unity as the country continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his message, the President said he joins the Muslim brothers and sisters as they embark on a spiritual journey of reflection and contemplation.

“The entire nation joins our Muslim sisters and brothers as we commemorate the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. One of the Five Pillars of Islam, this period of fasting reminds us of the value of sacrifice, obedience and charity in our daily lives,” Duterte added.

“As we mark this holy occasion, I ask everyone to promote solidarity among all Filipinos by manifesting faith through action and by fostering peace, hope and unity as we face the most challenging of times,” he said.

The President urged the public “to come together and channel the spirit of Ramadan by helping those who are less fortunate and most in need.”

“It is my hope that we can all move forward with courage, hope and optimism as the blessings of Ramadan bring peace and prosperity to the entire nation,” he said.

Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo also expressed solidarity with the Muslim community.

The vice president hoped that people would be united and reminded of their common humanity, and in this find the strength to imagine and build a better normal for everyone.

“As we humbly receive the grace, wisdom and guidance that come through faith, may we be brought together and be reminded of our common humanity, our common struggles and the common hope that binds us and in these find the strength not only to endure but to imagine a better normal for all and build it,” she said.

Ramadan is the holy month for the world’s nearly 1.5 billion Muslims, many of whom practice the ritual of dawn-to-dusk fasting and prayers.

For Muslims, Ramadan is not only a month of abstention but also of prayer, meditation and reflection, especially on improving relations with others.

In the Middle East, the government reduces working hours during the holy month.