Ramirez does jiujitsu escape drills

THE gold medalist in the 2019 Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Annie Ramirez spends most of her quarantine time perfecting grappling and escape techniques on her own.

Photo by Annie Ramirez

Ramirez, who is also the winner of the women’s -55-kg division gold medal in the Souteast Asian (SEA) Games at New Clark City last December, has been posting a lot of videos on her Facebook page about solo exercises and drills that allow her to maintain her fighting form.

“Anything na pwedeng gawin na solo drills; for example, ‘yung mga exercises namin na shrimp [squats], shoulder bridging and others (Anything that we can do as solo drills; for example, exercises such as shrimp squats, shoulder bridging and others),” the 29-year-old jujutsu-ka told The Manila Times in an online interview on Sunday.

She explained the importance of the repetitive drills she performs at the Clube de Jiu Jitsu Filipinas in Pasay City in order to achieve the subconscious mastery of motion necessary for high-level competition in the local or international arena.

“Those exercise drills are crucial because we can use them to escape some holding positions, grappling or pinning moves from our opponents. I am doing that mostly as warm-ups before training, but that’s very important,” said Ramirez, who has been staying-in at the gym throughout the lockdown.

Besides the escape drills, Ramirez also steels her arms and back through rope, kettlebell, barbell and body-weight exercises. Under the tutelage of SEA Games judo gold multi-medalist John Baylon, she strengthens her core and her sense of balance.

Just to keep things fresh, she mixes things up with striking techniques.

When asked if she’s willing to clash in the mixed martial arts cage after her jiujitsu stint, the former judoka athlete simply said, “No.”

“Magtuturo ako nang aspiring athletes then as part time siguro. Plano ko mag-set up nang small business para sa pagluluto (I’ll probably teach aspiring athletes on a part-time basis. I plan to set up a small culinary business),” she confessed.

Since March 15, Ramirez has been busy leading the Pasay club workouts via Zoom while alternately also participating in jiujitsu national team workouts online.