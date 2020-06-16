Rammstein Have Been Working On New Music During Lockdown

Hopefully it won’t be long before Du Hast new Rammstein!

The German industrial metal titans have confirmed they’ve been working on fresh music during the Coronavirus lockdown, with drummer Christoph Schneider telling German radio podcast Rodeo Radio the band recently got together to chat about their plans for the new material.

“We still have so many ideas lying around, so many unfinished songs,” he said. “We have met and we are working on new songs. We want to work on songs. But whether or not it will turn into an album, nobody knows yet.”

Hypothetical new music would mark the first release from the flame-throwing riff crushers since their 2019 album Untitled, visuals for which copped a bit of heat (but not the kind they’re used to).

Meanwhile, Rammstein’s UK and European stadium tour was set to be taking place this month, but it’s now been postponed til this same time next year.

Of course, the band haven’t graced an Australian stage together since the 2011 Big Day Out, but we’re keeping our flaming dildos crossed that this new album means they’ll be back for a visit some time very soon!

….Download 2021 perhaps??

We’ll bring you any more news as it develops!

RELATED: Rammstein Stand Against Homophobic Russian Laws, Kiss Onstage In Russia

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]