Rand McNally Expands Asset Tracking on the New Rand Platform

Additional trackers and enhanced features are now available

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Rand McNally, a leader in commercial transportation and innovative fleet technology, today launched an expanded asset tracker lineup – all now available on the company’s flexible Rand Platform.



Rand McNally’s new wired asset tracker, the W110, is now available on the best-in-class Rand Platform along with a solar-powerred version and a battery-powered tracker.

Along with a solar-powered tracker and a battery-driven version, the company is now offering a wired option for customers who require constant location tracking with alerts/pings every two minutes.

“We have customers who transport very high-value cargo and need to know where it is at all times,” explained Adam Ricketts, V.P. of Product at Rand McNally. “We were able to develop this wired solution and get it running on the Rand Platform, which enables even more access to key information such as external temperature and humidity readings.”

The wired tracker, the TrueTrack® W110, connects and supplies pings every two-minutes as a standard offering. The industries’ average ping rates on wireless trackers can range anywhere from once every 30 minutes to once per day – depending upon need and situation.

Voyager Express, a Detroit-based trucking firm with close ties to the automotive industry, has been using the Rand McNally’s wired trackers on the new, best of class Rand Platform. The company uses drop-and-hook trailers that transport high-value automotive parts so it’s critical to know where the trailers are – not just the trucks pulling them – at all times.

“We’re 100% installed and it’s pretty sweet – it lets me know where all my assets are and whether they are tracking to plan,” said Tim Reilly, V.P. at Voyager Express.

Using the Rand Platform, Reilly is able see not only where his trailers are at any time, but also whether they are on schedule for their deliveries.

“The asset trackers are doing work in the background – letting me know if a trailer isn’t going to get to its destination, because of traffic,” he explained. “If everything is running on time, the asset on the screen shows green. If there’s a change, it goes to yellow. So, now I just need to focus on the assets that are red.”

All Rand McNally trackers are in stock and available for shipment.

The Rand Platform

In June, Rand McNally announced that its Rand Video Telematics (RVT) solution was available on the company’s new platform. An API-first solution, the Rand Platform features technology that reduces risks, accelerates development, allowing for flexibility and quick innovation.

Fleets that use both asset tracking and the RVT package, which includes road-facing and cab-facing cameras, can view drivers, assets, and vehicles on the same screen, via a single sign on.

With the added features that the Rand Platform offers, customers have access to:

The platform’s innovative and easy drag-and-drop workflow tool that can be anything the customer needs – no need to select from prescribed metrics, reports, or alerts.

Enhanced reporting and dashboard views of advance fleet tracking features such as details from vehicle “breadcrumb” trails, geofences, and more.

The ability to create a freeform geofence unconstrained by “polygon” shapes.

More current products, as well as new Rand McNally solutions, will be integrated into the platform in coming months, simplifying vehicle, asset, and driver management for fleets.

Launch of the Rand Platform and the TrueTrack® W110 wired asset trackers were enabled by TELEO Capital, which acquired Rand McNally in Q4 2020 with a pledge to significantly increase its investment in best-in-class solutions for the transportation and logistics market.

To learn more about Rand McNally’s Asset Trackers, Rand Video Telematics (RVT) and the Rand Platform, contact Rand McNally at +1-800-789-6277 or visit https://fleet.randmcnally.com/.

About Rand McNally – Chicago-based Rand McNally makes journeys better through innovative solutions that improve the movement of people and goods.

Rand McNally is a trademark of RM Acquisition LLC, d/b/a Rand McNally.

©2022 RM Acquisition LLC, d/b/a Rand McNally. All rights reserved.

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1870490/Rand_McNally_W110_Wired_Asset_Tracker.jpg?p=medium600

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/348454/Rand_McNally_Logo.jpg?p=medium600