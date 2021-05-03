Randi Zuckerberg, sister of Facebook’s CEO, who will be leading in the top team. FEW incubator with a million cash grant to nurture the top female entrepreneurs

HONG KONG, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The FEW incubator “Invest in Women Who Tech” has received overwhelming response from its first registration and more than 50 applications have been received. In order to encourage female entrepreneurs develop their talents in the business, FEW has extended the application deadline to May 21, 2021, for potential companies to participate.

Female Entrepreneurs Worldwide (FEW) is proud to announce the launch of its first Incubation Program, “ Invest in Women Who Tech “. Leading the program is team of world-class advisors and mentors, including Randi Zuckerberg, the founder of Zuckerberg Media (sister of Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO), Diana Chou, who’s the founder and chairman of Dragon General Aviation Group (daughter of Chao Kuang Piu, Founder of Dragon Airlines), and Luo Liuyi, former CEO & founder of Jack Ma Family Office.

Tapping into its vast network, FEW has developed a recipe for success to inspire, connect and empower female founders. The FEW incubator — which is open to social and product driven female entrepreneurs that focus on Asian markets — will cover everything from business model analysis and marketing to partnerships, branding, financing, pitching, public relations, mentorship and much more in a 12-week program with a cash grant of HK$1million.

The incubator is a natural extension for FEW, which is the region’s largest business platform for female founders and executives with more than 20,000 members, 1,800 investors and 100 corporate partners including UBS, Credit Suisse, Silicon Valley Bank, KPMG, Forbes China and SCMP.

FEW – “ Invest in Women Who Tech” Incubator Program are now accepting applications. Deadline: May 21 2021.

The 12-week program is offering a cash grant of HK$1 million to support female founders of high-growth technology companies. 3-4 incubatees will be selected to win up to US$18,000 (roughly HK$140,000) cash grant, as to help their business launch or expansion in Asia-Pacific.

FEW believes women’s economic participation is critical to growing economies. The mission of the Incubator is to nurture next generation of female entrepreneurs and create more job opportunities.

“Asia is the world’s largest regional economy and Asian buying power is on the rise. FEW has the greatest networks and resources to support incubatees’ expansion especially in mainland China and ASEAN markets,” says Anna Wong, the CEO and Co-Founder of Female Entrepreneurs Worldwide. “This program has been sponsored by government bodies and enterprises including InvestHK and Apollo Future Mobility Group. We are grateful more and more organisations see the importance of women’s economic participation,” Anna added.

“Technology has revolutionised the world. AFMG, being one of the mobility tech developers, believes that continuous innovation across different spaces improves quality of life. Sharing the same vision as FEW, We hope to incubate more female entrepreneurs to shape a better future together. We are delighted to invest our social capital — our influence, knowledge and organisational resources — in addition to the cash grant to support the business growth of female founders in tech,” says Richard Sung, Group CEO of Apollo Future Mobility Group (“AFMG”), a world-leading mobility technology solutions provider.

About FEW Incubator: Invest in Women Who Tech

Spearheaded by Female Entrepreneurs Worldwide, the 12-week “Invest in Women Who Tech” Incubation Program aims to inspire innovation, nurture women in the technology sector and encourage more collaboration and business opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region. The inaugural program will launch in June 2021, with participants from more than 13 cities and countries represented.

Program details: The Invest in Women Who Tech incubator arms female founders with everything they need to launch and scale a high-growth business in APAC:

Commercialization: Business model analysis and optimization, revenue stream development, branding and marketing, and go-to-market strategies.

Financing: Online pitching events, key partnerships, access to a powerful network of over 1,800 APAC investors, and a chance to win a US$18,000 cash grant.

cash grant. Mentorship: Access to two mentors or professional advisors, weekly mentoring and networking sessions, support for personal and business growth.

Publicity: Promotion with CEO branding and influence workshop, public speaking skills training, press conference with media & KOLs and feature on FEW platform etc.

How to apply:

Product driven/ social impactful / hyper growth/ tech-enabled companies

A minimum of an 18-month track record and scalability potential

A Go-To-Market strategy to China or APA regions.

Applications are evaluated by an independent advisory team that includes venture capitalists, academics, and industry veterans.

Selection Criteria:

Innovation with impact

Real-word problem solving

Business scalability and sustainability

Market viability with milestones and contribution

Quality and competence of the management team

Application Schedule：

About Female Entrepreneurs Worldwide (FEW)

Female Entrepreneurs Worldwide (FEW) was founded in 2015. It is the largest International business platform in Asia for female entrepreneurs and executives. Our mission is to help women unleash their full potential in business by providing access to training, resources, finance and networks. FEW online platform enables members to learn a wide range of essential skill sets from marketing, fundraising, leadership, to building personal brand and influence with leading industry experts.

We also make employment opportunities more accessible for young girls and women from underprivileged backgrounds and in developing countries. Our corporate sponsors include Google, Facebook, USB, Credit Suisse, KPMG, Silicon Valley Bank, Estée Lauder and L’Oreal, etc.

