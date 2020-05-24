“Randy Santiago revives hit ‘Pagod na Puso’”

Randy Santiago has released a re-recorded version of his hit song “Pagod na Puso” to inspire listeners during these anxious times with the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer posted the revival on his Instagram account on Thursday, May 21, with the caption: “Sa pinagdaraanang pagod at hirap ng tao hindi lang sa ating bansa kundi sa buong mundo dahil sa pandemya na kinahaharap natin, ‘wag tayong mawalan ng pag asa dahil nandiyan lang ang ating Panginoon na hindi tayo pababayaan. Manalig tayo at malalampasan natin ang paghihirap na dinaranas. ‘Wag tayong magsawang lumapit at magdasal sa Kanya na gabayan tayo.”

“Pagod na Puso”, released in 1992, was written by Randy and arranged by Mon Faustino. It was re-arranged by Iean Iñigo, with the help of the actor’s son, video editor Raiko Santiago.

Randy shared that the revival was recorded and shot entirely at home using only his cellphone.

“Sa panahon ngayon, nakakamangha na marami na tayong magagawa kahit nasa ating tahanan lang tayo,” he said.

Randy, 59, ended his post by reminding his followers to heed the authorities’ call to stay at home to help fight COVID-19.

“Sana’y magustuhan niyo ang ‘Pagod na Puso’,” he said.