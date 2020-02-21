Trending Now

Rape case fugitive arrested in Davao del Sur town

TopNews
admin

Rape case fugitive arrested in Davao del Sur town

DIGOS CITY – A fugitive wanted for rape in Hagonoy town in Davao del Sur was arrested by police on Thursday (Feb. 20).

Lt. Nilo Emborgo, Hagonoy police chief, said Leonilo Maravillas Eltagonde, 57, a laborer, and resident of Barangay Poblacion in Hagonoy is facing rape charges at the Regional Trial Court in Digos City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court has ordered Eltagonde’s arrest and recommended no bail. Eltagonde is now detained at the municipal police jail.

Edited by TSB

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top