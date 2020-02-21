Rape case fugitive arrested in Davao del Sur town

DIGOS CITY – A fugitive wanted for rape in Hagonoy town in Davao del Sur was arrested by police on Thursday (Feb. 20).
Lt. Nilo Emborgo, Hagonoy police chief, said Leonilo Maravillas Eltagonde, 57, a laborer, and resident of Barangay Poblacion in Hagonoy is facing rape charges at the Regional Trial Court in Digos City.
The court has ordered Eltagonde’s arrest and recommended no bail. Eltagonde is now detained at the municipal police jail.
