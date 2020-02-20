Rape suspect arrested in Digos City

DIGOS CITY—-An alleged rapist who had gone into hiding for three months has been arrested by police last Wednesday at a village here.

Lt. Col. Vici Anthony Tababa, city police chief, said Wilson de la Calzada Jopli, 57, was tracked and captured at the village of Zone 2.

Jopli has an arrest warrant issued by Branch 61 of the Regional Trial Court for two counts of rape.

Judge Carfelita Flores issued the warrant on Nov. 5, 2019 and recommended no bail.

Jopli is now locked up at the Digos City police jail facility.

