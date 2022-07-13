Rape suspect held in Pampanga

MABALACAT CITY, Pampanga—Policemen arrested on Tuesday, July 12, a rape suspect, who is the second most wanted person in Minalin town in this province.

The Pampanga police identified the suspect in a statement as Efren Garcia, who resides in Lourdes village in Minalin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge Katherine Legarda-Pajaron of the Macabebe, Pampanga Regional Trial Court Branch 54 issued a warrant of arrest against Garcia for rape and violation of the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act with a recommended bail of P200,000 for each offense.

Major Lalaine Gopez, acting Minalin police chief, said Garcia was detained and would be presented to the court that issued the warrant against him. INQ

FEATURED STORIES

lzb

Subscribe to our daily newsletter <!– Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Proin ultricies. –>

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>