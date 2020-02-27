Rape suspect killed in gunfire after he shot at cops arresting him

ILIGAN CITY—-A 39-year-old man suspected of raping his niece was killed on Wednesday (Feb. 26) when he shot at policemen serving the warrant for his arrest at a village in Kapatagan town, Lanao del Norte province.

The man was charged with raping his seven-year-old niece last Jan. 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrest warrant was issued by Judge Alberto Quinto of Regional Trial Court Branch 21 on Feb. 19.

Maj. Rodolfo Dangiapan, Kapatagan police chief, said a police team was serving the warrant for the arrest when the suspect drew a firearm and shot at the policemen.

FEATURED STORIES

The suspect suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the body and was killed when police returned fire.

Authorities found a .38 caliber pistol believed to have been used by the suspect along with bullets and four sachets of suspected shabu or crystal meth.

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ