Rare record: Digos now coronavirus-free

DIGOS CITY—The city can now boast of being among very few places with zero case of COVID-19 after all nine patients, who had tested positive for coronavirus, have now recovered, according to a city announcement on Monday (June 8).

Dr. Ronald Jumilla, chief of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (Cesu), said negative test results had been conclusive for eight patients who tested positive in May.

The city had its first COVID-19 case in March but the 38-year old patient is now fully recovered and had been released from the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) isolation facility in Davao City.

Eight more COVID-19 patients were discovered in May. They included a health worker at the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital who tested positive for coronavirus.

The hospital administration decided to test all its employees who had contact with the COVID-19 patient. At least seven tested positive.

After two successive negative results on their tests, eight hospital workers were declared free of the virus.

This meant there was no longer any active COVID-19 case in the city, Jumilla said.

