Ravena gets back at Paras as San-en nips Niigata

THIRDY Ravena and the San-en Neo Phoenix got back at Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB, 85-82, at the Hamamatsu Arena on Sunday, October 10.

Eager to avenge its 64-77 loss to Niigata on Saturday and take its first home win of the season, San-en took control and seized a 61-50 lead in the fourth quarter.

Paras and the Albirex squad rallied to pull within two, 75-77, with 42 seconds remaining in the contest.

Highlighted by a Yoshiyuki Matsuwaki trey and a Robert Carter pair of free throws, a 5-2 spurt made it an 82-77 affair for San-en. Rosco Allen got Niigata with two once more, 80-82, with a triple with 12 ticks left.

However, Carter put Albirex away by making his charities from the stripe as San-en improved to a 2-2 win-loss card.

Ravena put up 13 points, nine boards and two assists while he split the first two games against his friend, Paras, as Filipino imports in the B.League.

The 6-foot-2 Ravena drew more than enough support to do just that while Carter led the way for the Neo Phoenix with 22 markers, five assists and two boards.

Elias Harris poured 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Justin Knox chipped in 11 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-6 Paras punched in 11 points, three caroms and three dimes for Albirex, which fell to a 2-2 win-loss card.

Allen did it all for Niigata, pouring 24 markers, 13 boards and six assists. Ex-NBA player Jeff Ayres backstopped Allen with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench.

Thirdy's brother, Kiefer, also came out triumphant for the day, as his Shiga Lakestars stopped the Ibaraki Robots, 85-77, to rise to a 3-1 record. The 6-foot Kiefer cashed in 11 points, seven assists, two boards and two steals in the game.

Meanwhile, Juan Gomez de Liaño rebounded from a 0-point performance on Saturday in a game that saw him play just one minute.

Playing a little less than 19 minutes this time around, the 6-foot-1 de Liaño tallied 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and 1 steal. However, his team, the Tokyo Z Earthfriends, still lost to the Yamagata Wyverns, 55-84, to drop to an 0-4 record.

Yamagata also smashed Tokyo Z on Saturday, 81-51.

Capping the Filipino imports, who played in the B.League for the day, was Ray Parks Jr., who got 11 minutes of playing time to log one point, one rebound, one assist and one steal. Parks, who was still recovering from a muscle sprain, was being fielded mostly at the tail-end of each of the first three quarters.

However, this hardly mattered because his team, the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, finally barged into the win column for the first time in four games with an 87-77 triumph over the Hiroshima Dragonflies.