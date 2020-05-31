Raw materials for fake cigarettes seized in Isabela

ALICIA, Isabela–The Bureau of Customs and local police on Saturday raided an abandoned warehouse here where they seized raw materials being used in the manufacture of fake cigarettes.

Police said the warehouse, whose owner is still unknown, is at the back of Hou 888 gas station in Barangay Victoria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Found in the warehouse were sacks of raw tobacco, paper labels, cartons, adhesive tapes, foil, rolls of plastic, Philippine tax stamps, and foreign tax stamps.

The raid came two days after authorities seized about P1.3-billion worth of fake cigarettes and manufacturing machines in Naguilian town on Thursday evening.

FEATURED STORIES

/MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ