RAYE Announces Debut Australian Tour

British singer RAYE will be heading to Australia for the first time in early 2024. The Londoner will play just two shows in the country – in Melbourne at the Forum Theatre on Thursday, 1st February and at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre a week later on Wednesday, 7th February.

The shows form part of RAYE’s wider world tour for her debut album, My 21st Century Blues, which landed at the beginning of February. She’s also just dropped a new video for the remix of ‘Flip A Switch’, which features buzzy artist Coi Leray.

RAYE: ‘Flip A Switch’ feat. Coi Leray

RAYE took nearly a decade to make My 21st Century Blues, a 13-track album spearheaded by singles like ‘Escapism’ (featuring 070 Shake) and ‘Hard Out Here’.

The process was definitely different than what I originally imagined in terms of the fact that some of the songs have existed for years,” RAYE told Nylon earlier in 2023. “I wasn’t sitting down with a giant piece of paper and a nice sharpie pen. There was a lot of introspection.

“I pulled from parts of my past and integrated those emotions into songs. I wanted to take the audience on a journey and touch on how brave I felt for writing deeper. I created this entire album with my best mates.”

RAYE Australian Tour Dates 2024

Thursday, 1st February – Forum Theatre, Naarm/Melbourne

Wednesday, 7th February – Enmore Theatre, Eora/Sydney

Tickets are on sale from Friday, 9th June at 10am local time via RAYE’s website. Information about pre-sale tickets is also on RAYE’s website.

